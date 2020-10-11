Aussie royalty Bindi Irwin has taken to social media to share the first pictures of her baby bump, and damn, this really is a lot of emotions to process all in one go.

Back in August, she and husband Chandler Powell announced that they were expecting a baby, by posting a pic of a tiny khaki Australia Zoo shirt.

Today, she shared another update, writing:

My beautiful mum took this photo yesterday. Baby girl is doing great. Every time we get an ultrasound she’s incredibly energetic and always moving around. She’s now about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum. Too cute!

It is legit very hard to process the fact that Bindi Irwin, who has been in our lives since she was a baby, is now having one of her own, but we are extremely excited for her and this blessed infant.

Earlier this week, Bindi shared a family photo, including her brother Robert Irwin and mum Terri along with fiance Chadler Powell and perhaps the two most important family members – Stella the pug and Piggy the Cavalier King Charles.

Stella and Piggy have their own Instagram, and are well worth a follow, if you are craving some wholesome animal content.