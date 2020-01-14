I’ll bet you a billion bucks that you’ll be stoked by this news: spicy series Billions will air its fifth season exclusively on Stan in a coupla months.

The hotly anticipated new season will see Emmy and Golden Globe winner Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) and Golden Globe nominee Corey Stoll (House of Cards) guest star alongside series co-leads Oscar® nominee and Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner Paul Giamatti and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Damian Lewis.

Where big, big bucks are involved, big, big scandal follows and in this show, we’re guided on a delightfully dirty path led by Charles “Chuck” Rhoades, Jr. (Giamatti), a U.S. Attorney, and Robert “Bobby” Axelrod (Lewis), a billionaire manager of a hedge fund called Axe Capital, two of the richest men in New York who are locked in an intense battle for power.

But after a brief truce in the previous season (which you should absolutely go and check out on Stan, if you haven’t already), the vicious rivalry is back on and it’s even more heavy as new enemies come out of the woodwork.

Billions season 5 will premiere only on Stan on 3 May, 2020, the same day as the U.S.

In the meantime, go get yourself up to date by binge-watching the first four seasons.