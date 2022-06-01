Matthew Tyler Vorce has confirmed he and Billie Eilish have (finally) broken up amidst wild internet cheating rumours.

Vorce posted about the break up on his Instagram Story, slamming fans for circulating rumours he cheated.

“Nobody cheated on anyone,” he wrote.

“Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumours and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

Vorce’s Instagram posts have been spammed with Eilish’s fans trolling him over their disapproval of the relationship.

“The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never know’s posts is the most cowardly thing you can possibly do,” he wrote in another Story.

“Live your own life.”

Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce dated for over a year and were pretty private about their relationship, but it was plagued with drama nonetheless.

For starters, Vorce is 30 years old and Eilish is 20. She was 19 when the two began dating, and some fans felt the couple’s 10-year age gap was creepy.

Later, fans also unearthed racist and homophobic social media posts made by Vance in the past which he ended up issuing an apology for.

“I want to apologise for the things that I wrote on social media in the past. The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are,” he wrote in June 2021.

“Whether it was a lyric, a quote or just me being dumb, it does not matter.

“I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context. It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for,” he continued.

“I shouldn’t have used this language in the first place and I won’t use it again. I am so sorry for the hurt I have caused.

“I take full responsibility and continue to hold myself accountable for my actions.”

Annnd then came the cheating rumours. Most of them were pretty unfounded, with fans claiming he had a close friend who he was secretly in a relationship with.

The rumours resulted in a campaign by fans to troll Vorce’s social media and leave nasty comments. Now the relationship is over, so I guess it worked.

Honestly, can’t say I’m sorry to see him go.