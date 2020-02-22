Billie Eilish has smashed chart records with ‘No Time To Die‘, which is now only the second James Bond theme in six decades to crack the number one spot in the UK charts.

The only other track to achieve this milestone was ‘Writing’s On The Wall‘ by Sam Smith, from the movie Spectre, which hit number one back in 2015.

This is not the only record set by Billie Eilish this week – per BBC News reports, her song racked up 90,000 equivalent sales in its debut, making it the biggest track of the year so far.

This also means that ‘No Time To Die’ had the biggest opening week sales for any Bond theme – Smith’s song sold 70,000 copies while Adele’s ‘Skyfall‘ shifted 84,000.

Billie and her brother FINNEAS said that they tried and failed to record the song in a studio, suffering an “intense amount of writer’s block”, before finally completing the track on the road. He told the BBC:

“We have always just kind of made music wherever we are. We wrote and recorded the Bond song in a tour bus in Texas. That’s kind of always been our philosophy, not letting the place we are get in the way of making great music. And in fact, not to be too broad, but oftentimes when we have gone into a studio I’ve felt intensely uninspired. On the tour that we ended up writing the Bond song, a couple days before we were actually able to write the Bond song, we rented out a studio to go try to write it. Didn’t write anything good.”

Billie Eilish herself said that Bond producers gave her a look at the script for the opening sequence of the upcoming film, and that this also helped in setting the mood, and “really wrote the song for us.”