Bill Nye the Science Guy is a man of many talents – his proficiency at science communication and prowess at exuding sex appeal being just some of things he’s most known for. Well, now he can add supermodel runway extraordinaire to the list – Nye made his NYFW runway debut over the weekend, and his strut has garnered a lot of attention because it is simply the most Bill Nye runway walk possible.

Nye sported a floral Nicholas Graham jacket for The Blue Jacket Fashion Show, a benefit for Prostate Cancer Foundation. He also sported the most positive, uplifting attitude to ever grace a runway.

I mean, look at his shimmy-filled strut and tell me this isn’t the most wholesome piece of footage you’ve ever seen in your life. Lizzo‘s “Juice” is also the perfect soundtrack to Bill living his absolute best life. (Come to think of it, a Bill Nye and Lizzo collaboration needs to happen pronto. Thank you so much.)

READ MORE Liberal Senator Straight-Up Admits He Ignores Climate Evidence In 'Q&A' Clanger

Bill’s understandably viral runway walk was trending on Twitter for a hot second, which subsequently gave many a momentary heart attack:

Bill Nye and his runway antics also provoked an abundance of horny tweets. I’ll just leave these here. No further comment required.

This yarn has most-definitely taken a turn. I’m so sorry. I’ll let myself out now.

READ MORE You Need To Watch Phineas And Ferb's Dr. Doofenshmirtz Remixing Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy"
Image: Getty Images / Rob Kim / Stringer