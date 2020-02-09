Bill Nye the Science Guy is a man of many talents – his proficiency at science communication and prowess at exuding sex appeal being just some of things he’s most known for. Well, now he can add supermodel runway extraordinaire to the list – Nye made his NYFW runway debut over the weekend, and his strut has garnered a lot of attention because it is simply the most Bill Nye runway walk possible.

Nye sported a floral Nicholas Graham jacket for The Blue Jacket Fashion Show, a benefit for Prostate Cancer Foundation. He also sported the most positive, uplifting attitude to ever grace a runway.

Bill Nye dancing to juice by lizzo should be seen by everyone pic.twitter.com/npOeUtuhp4 — Ang⁸⁷ (@Perfect_Habit) February 7, 2020

I mean, look at his shimmy-filled strut and tell me this isn’t the most wholesome piece of footage you’ve ever seen in your life. Lizzo‘s “Juice” is also the perfect soundtrack to Bill living his absolute best life. (Come to think of it, a Bill Nye and Lizzo collaboration needs to happen pronto. Thank you so much.)

Bill’s understandably viral runway walk was trending on Twitter for a hot second, which subsequently gave many a momentary heart attack:

Saw Bill Nye trending and almost thought 2020 was still on its bullshit but he’s okay 🙂 pic.twitter.com/IznRy0iq8h — Tristan ™️ (@Tristan5456) February 8, 2020

Saw Bill Nye trending and I thought he died, but it turns out he’s just living his best life. pic.twitter.com/1XIY9I1gr5 — Garrett (@GarrettHill417) February 8, 2020

Bill Nye and his runway antics also provoked an abundance of horny tweets. I’ll just leave these here. No further comment required.

i am sincerely sorry for this but based on this video i’m afraid i must inform you all that bill nye is slinging unbelievable dick https://t.co/iI5mi7dmkz — rax king (@RaxKingIsDead) February 8, 2020

big science guy energy — Robby Simpson (@robbysimpson) February 8, 2020

Bill Nye is a man of science but his stroke game is far from theoretical — GUN_Vanguard (@GUN_Vanguard) February 9, 2020

This yarn has most-definitely taken a turn. I’m so sorry. I’ll let myself out now.