While everything outside might be a bit much to handle right now, there’s solace to be had in the idea that not all magic is gone from the world. To wit, sketchy reports from the usual Hollywood entertainment rags suggest that Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson, two wholly lovely types who appear to deserve good and nice things, are now dating. Each other. Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson, dating. You love to see it.

Rumours of a budding romance between the pair have been bouncing around for a hot little while now, but now TMZ is reporting that Bilson was spotted with Hader at a coffee shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. That just so happens to be Hader’s home town. Also members of Hader’s family just so happened to be there as well.

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson on Coffee Date in His Hometown https://t.co/4T7MsDGCeV — TMZ (@TMZ) December 22, 2019

Perfect! Wonderful! A joy to behold!

Bilson and Hader have worked together previously, it should be noted, having starred in the 2013 flick The To Do List together. In an odd twist, that film was written and directed by Hader’s then-wife Maggie Carey. Hader filed for divorce from Carey in 2017 after 11 years of marriage. That was the same year Bilson split from her long-time partner Hayden Christensen.

We say “we say this very seriously” quite a bit nowadays but seldom do we say “we say this very seriously” any more seriously than we say it right now:

We ship this. We ship this incredibly hard.