The ep picks up right where the last one left off, with folks reeling from Sophie’s massive game play that ended with Casey copping the boot.

Dan and Mat are pissed at Sophie and Chad ‘cos they think they’re “steering the ship” and hello kettle, it’s pot here. You’re black!

That being said, pretty much everyone has a target on their back, the romance, the bromance, the annoying Kieran, but Sarah? I reckon she’s in it with a good chance ‘cos she’s the most neutral one left.

After winning a punishment challenge, the lads make Kieran do some fucken’ dishes for once and I’m sorry, but how the hell did he get away with not cleaning up after his own shit this whole time? Fuck that. Fuck him. There’s ALWAYS one.

“wHeRe Do We KeEp ThE sOaP?”

Sophie is the next winner of the punishment challenge and she forces Chad and Sarah to switch clothes.

So yes, gigantic Chad is forced to wear the threads of petite, pint-sized Sarah and the bottom half leaves nothing to the imagination.

Good. Sweet. Lord.

hooley dooley

dinner and a show

Mr. Hot Pants, Chad, wins the elimination challenge and puts Mat and Kieran up for eviction.

During the eviction chat, Sonia explains that a final three will leave the House, and the winner will later be decided by the public like days of old. It’s the curve ball to end all curve balls and the Housemates appear to have mixed feelings about the whole thing.

Who those final three are? We are yet to find out. But we do know the final five, as Kieran ended up getting evicted so there’s only Chad, Sophie, Dan, Mat and Sarah left.

But wait just a minute there, it ain’t all over yet. As Kieran’s exiting the House, Big Brother pulls another Bunker on us and invites ‘Thick’ to The White Room that looks like a cross between that place in Charlie’s Angels where Cameron Diaz needs to ~be invisible~ and Magento’s Prison in X-Men.

hell in a cell

