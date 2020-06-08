I won’t pretend to be an expert on Big Brother.

I’d go as far to say that out of anyone who works at PEDESTRIAN.TV, I may be the least qualified to give my assessment of the show. I was actually one of those kids whose parents forbade it in the house, and I was never curious enough to sneak around late at night to catch reruns. Besides, I was probably too busy watching Robot Wars.

Now, staring at the show’s imminent revival, I can tell you one thing I know to be true: the new Diary Room chair looks exactly like a salad spinner.

What? Did you expect this article to hide some profound observation or behind-the-scenes Big Brother gossip? If that is the case, I’m dreadfully sorry, but you came to the wrong place. Feel free to read our other coverage of the show.

This article, right here, is all about the Tupperware-esque design language of that chair, as displayed by recent Big Brother promos. Observe:

Have a peek at its white spokes and vaguely conical form. Take a minute, dear reader, to really contemplate this chair’s plasticky construction. That bad boy was meant to be spattered with balsamic and some sad little leaves, not the secrets and lies of Australia’s newest reality TV hopefuls.

Perhaps it’s deliberate, and we’re meant to infer turbulence and acidity from that little Kmart number. Maybe I’m reaching.

In any case, Channel Seven’s Big Brother will appear in Australian homes at 7.30pm tonight, whether you like it or not. Just like a side salad, really.