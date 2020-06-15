Thanks for signing up!

Last night, Big Brother viewers were taunted by discussions of an unaired scrap that led to the eviction of Danni Keogh.

Now, the evictee has spilled tea about another unaired scene that sounds spicy as hell.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Danni said footage of Kieran fake crying to avoid nominations never aired.

“He pretended to cry and play on emotions – everyone was thinking about voting for him all day, but they changed their mind,” she said.

Danni added: “He knew he had to turn it around and he needed to get these guys to be sympathetic. He wanted to play on their emotions of ‘let’s all be a happy family’. He knew then and there he needed to turn his game play around.”

“For him to get away with two evictions – that’s huge! Strategically, that’s massive.”

