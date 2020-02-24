If you’ve been a die-hard Breaking Bad fan since day dot, then you’re one of the lucky ones ‘coz shortly after the series wrapped, spinoff series Better Call Saul was announced.

But if you haven’t checked out either series, now is definitely the time to do so as the brand new season of Better Call Saul is officially here and lemme tell ya, you’re in for a treat.

After binge-watching both series, you see how truly brilliant the writers are, as they’ve kept the BB universe going for more than a decade.

While Better Call Saul is very much a series in its own right, the writers have found clever ways to link both of them by having BB characters rear their ugly heads in the spinoff.

Here are some of the most notable.

1. Saul Goodman

I know I’m being captain obvi here, but come on, continuing the Breaking Bad universe by bringing Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) to the forefront was ~inspired~.

Although an initially unlikely replacement for Walter White (Bryan Cranston), the prequel series proves that there’s a lot more to this dynamic dude than you’d think. He’s certainly made for an intriguing follow-up anti-hero.

Goodman appeared in 43 / 62 Breaking Bad episodes as Walter and Jesse’s (Aaron Paul) criminal lawyer, emphasis on ‘criminal’.

Saul is our biggest crossover from the OG and he does a fab job of linking both shows while bringing a whole new dynamic to the new series.

2. Mike Ehrmantraut

OK, another obvious one, but boy was I stoked to learn that Mike (Jonathan Banks) would be part of the Better Call Saul magic.

Why? Well, because I am obsessed with his and Saul’s bizarre dynamic they’ve got going on, and their rocky relationship has made for many hilarious moments.

Early on in Better Call Saul, the two are fatefully brought together at a local courthouse, where Jimmy is a public defender and Mike works the parking lot.

Just like in the original series, their partnership has led to a lot of triumphant moments, albeit with some snide remarks along the way.

3. Gustavo Fring

One of the cornerstones of the BB universe is Los Pollos Hermanos (The Chicken Brothers), the chain of successful fried chicken restaurants that act as a front for the drug operation.

The series wouldn’t be complete without the inclusion of Los Pollos or its methamphetamine distributor Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito).

After being teased at the end of season 2, The Chicken Man rocks up in season 3 as he’s seen cleaning up at Los Pollos and while he’s not yet the drug kingpin we see in Breaking Bad, all this means is we get to see his rise to the top.

4. Tuco Salamanca

When Better Call Saul kicked off, fans were hella curious about just how many connections there would be with Breaking Bad.

Enter big bad Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz).

From the very first season, BCS foreshadowed a bunch of OG villains who would return, but only Tuco could bring such a purely psychotic energy along with him.

True to form, Tuco’s inclusion in the series makes for loads of freaky deaky moments including quite a few broken bones. Brace for impact, mates.

5. Huell Babineaux

Huell Babineaux’s (Lavell Crawford) surprise appearance in season 3 was mind-blowing, not just ‘coz he’d lost a fuck ton of weight, but because of the circumstance of his return.

In the episode, he accidentally bumps into Chuck during the recess of Jimmy’s bar hearing when it’s revealed that Jimmy hired Huell to, erm, I can’t continue this sentence without dropping a major spoiler, but let’s just say that it’s one helluva shocker.

And Huell’s time on the series is just ramping up as he’s set to wreak havoc in the new season and hell freaking yeah to that.

Check out the trailer below:

The brand new season of Better Call Saul is now streaming, with new episodes same day as the US, only on Stan.