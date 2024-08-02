7 New TV Shows To Watch On Streaming This August 2024 If Your Body Hungers For Rot Time

Happy August everybody! We have finally made it to the last month of winter and I am cheering. The spring season is finally on the horizon and I am counting down the bloody days. But in the meantime, I plan on distracting myself by tuning into an absolute smorgasbord of new TV shows on streaming this month.

Below, we’ve got reality, true crime, documentaries, fantasy, drama and comedy!!! In other words, a little bit of something for everyone!!!

So, without further chit-chat, let’s get into the shows hitting streaming platforms this August.

The Best New Shows Coming To Streaming Platforms In August 2024

1. FBoy Island

Look, I am a big fan of FBoy Island. As far as reality shows go, this one easily makes the top three (heavily rivalled by Below Deck and Survivor) due to its humorous and self-aware tone.

FBoy Island follows three gorgeous single women as they go on a bunch of dates with 24 men to hopefully find genuine romance. If they do, they’ll win a cash prize of $50,000.

But this isn’t a ye olde format like The Bachelorette where they bathe in chocolate baths and vie for roses. On FBoy Island, half of the 24 dudes are ‘fuck boys’ who are only there for the cashola. They plan on dating the gals and convincing them that they’re authentic. If they make it to the end, they’ll claim the big bucks for themselves.

The other 12 blokes are ‘nice guys’ who genuinely do want to find someone to settle down with. If they make it to the end, they’ll hopefully have a girlfriend AND some cash.

FBoy Island is hosted by the one and only Abbie Chatfield whose charisma and humour makes the show.

You can catch Season Two of FBoy Island on BINGE from August 5.

2. Boarders

When a problematic video of a student at the prestigious private school St Gilbert’s goes viral, the school comes up with a new plan to change its public image. It gives high-level scholarships to clever, underprivileged inner-city high schoolers. While it sounds like a kindhearted move, when the new students rock up to the fancy boarding school they find that the school has tasked a ‘Diversity Team’ to follow them around and capture content to hopefully fix the school’s image.

Boarders follows the new students as they deal with issues of race, money and class in a whole new world.

You can watch Boarders on Stan from August 23.

3. The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers

For a show that guarantees the giggles, you’ve got to give The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers a crack. Based on the beloved concept in the US, Jack, Falcon, Dom and Liam are back for another round of royally fucking each other over in the most embarrassing ways possible.

The show follows the fellas as they put each other in incredibly awkward situations and make them do and say outrageous things that makes me cringe so hard on my couch that I can’t even imagine how bad it must be to do it IRL.

Oh, and in case you’re wondering, they were filming this season when they crashed *that* feminist event in Sydney back in April. Yikes!!! Can’t wait to see if it made the cut!!!

Oh, by the way, remember the time The Inspired Unemployed fellas came into the PEDESTRIAN.TV office?

The Inspired Unemployed Impractical Jokers premieres on Paramount+ on August 14.

4. Emily In Paris

Miss Thing Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is BACK for another season of tomfoolery, love triangles, bonkers fashion and being painfully American in another country!!!

Season Three ended in some juicy cliffhangers and I can’t wait for all to be revealed in Season Four. Although, considering this season is broken up into two parts, I think we might not get all the answers we seek right away. Ah yes, patience IS a virtue.

For a much more detailed breakdown on what to expect, we’ve got a big ‘ol explainer for you.

Emily In Paris Season Four, Part 1 will drop on Netflix on August 15.

5. The TikTok Effect

I think we can all agree that while TikTok can be a fun way to pass the time, there are some bonkers theories and downright incorrect information floating about the app.

In The TikTok Effect, the BBC’s disinformation correspondent Marianna Spring does a deep dive into the harmful behaviour caused by disinformation spread on the app. In the doco, we discover how viral videos on the platform can result in ‘frenzies’, normalising troubling behaviours that were once unacceptable.

You can catch The TikTok Effect on Stan from August 6.

6. Making A Serial Killer

(Image: IMDb)

Ever wondered how the world’s most deplorable serial killers turn out to be that way? Did they wake up and choose violence? Or was it a slew of tiny things that added up, changing their brain chemistry for the worse?

True crime documentary series Making A Serial Killer investigates what makes serial killers do what they do, focusing on one chilling case in each episode.

If you’re a true crime fanatic, this is the series for you.

You can watch Making A Serial Killer on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION.

7. The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is a series set thousands of years before what happens in the OG The Lord Of The Rings. It’s based on the appendices of the novel written by J.R.R. Tolkien, exploring the history of Middle Earth.

The story takes place during Middle Earth’s second age, and in Season One, we see the forging of the rings and the founding of Mordor. Season Two documents evil Sauron’s plans to take control over the rings of power in an effort to take over the world.

You can watch The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power on Prime Video from August 29.

Well, there you have it! If none of these August shows take your fancy — or you’ve already rushed through them — check out a list of favourites from other months in 2024.

The best new TV shows to stream in 2024

Enjoy!!!!