The Best Movies On Stan Right Now If You’re Looking For Something To Do Every Night This Week

We all know that Stan has all of the hot television shows on lock, but what about the hot movies? Well, instead of leaving you on your own to death-scroll through pages upon pages of Stan flicks, we’ve helped you narrow it down with our list of the best movies on Stan right now.

Thank me later, but this is your A+ assortment of the movies that you just have to watch as soon as you can, based on both Rotten Tomatoes and critic reviews, because sometimes critics really do have a point.

The Best Movies on Stan Right Now

10. She’s the Man

THIS IS WHY WE LOVE FOOTBALL.

IDK about y’all but this movie should’ve received an Oscar nomination.

This fútbol romcom is a modern day adaptation of William Shakespeare‘s Twelfh Night, and it’s pretty darn good.

I don’t want to give too much away but Viola (Amanda Bynes) switches places with her brother Sebastian (James Kirk) so that she can play the beautiful game. In her quest to play football, Viola gets caught up in a love square featuring her teammate Duke (Channing Tatum), Sebastian and Olivia (Laura Ramsey).

The movie has birthed so many iconic quotes and scenes, it’s honesty a rite of passage for those who can access it!

9. Hidden Figures

Octavia Spencer is everything.

If you’re looking for a world-class, quality flick, I higly suggest Hidden Figures.

Not only does it boast a start studded cast — starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst and Jim Parsons — but the message behind the movie is truly touching.

Hidden Figures, in short, follows the brilliant minds of three Black women mathmeticians — Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) — who are responsible for one of the biggest projects in NASA’s history.

I’m not gonna lie to you, some parts will have you hurting, but it’s worth the watch. Also, this movie has recently seen resurgence after one of its heartbreaking scenes became a popular TikTok sound.

8. Mad Max: Fury Road

MOTHERRR.

Before you totally lose your mind to 2024’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, you must give Mad Max: Fury Road a geeze. I may sound like peak Gen-Z brain-rot with how I stumbled upon the Mad Max universe, but I was literally introduced to that whole shebang via a cursed Rick and Morty episode.

Ever since then, I’ve been enchanted by the high-stakes, wild post-apocalyptic world that is Mad Max and kicked off that exploration with Fury Road.

The movie follows Furiosa (played by Charlize Theron) as she escapes the Citadel, which is run by head honcho bad boy Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne), with his group of wives. In their daring escape, Furiosa forges an alliance with Max (Tom Hardy) as they try to outrun Joe’s War Rig — a big, fuck off truck decked out with weapons and a bunch of destructive bullshit.

Mad Max: Fury Road is one of those movies that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat with its plot, special effects, characters, costumes and special effects. Yes, I mentioned special effects twice because it’s that bloody awesome.

Defs a watch if you need a little bit excitement in your regular degular life.

7. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

yr a fkn wizard harry

This film, created by she-who-must-not-be-named introduces us to the life of Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), who gets lowkey abused by his uncle and aunt until he discovers that he’s a wizard.

On his way to wizard school (Hogwarts), he meets Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), the two more interesting wizards who he will be third-wheeling for the rest of his life.

Oh and there’s also the whole thing with the Dark Lord Voldemort, the wizard who killed his parents, being on the back of his teacher’s head.

But hey, at least there’s a cool chess scene!

6. Mulholland Drive

“Silencio…”

A twisted fkn David Lynch movie that goes in every single direction except the expected. I would tell you what the movie is about but that would ruin the charm. It’s a relatively simple story that follows an amnesiac and an actress, and the multiple layers of their relationship.

What’s the truth? What is but a faded memory? Which scenes are real and which are completely made up?

Mulholland Drive is a trip and a half, but not in the way that will leave you complaining about how you wasted your time. Every second is worth diving into, and maybe hold onto your blanket or your loved one around the back end of the film, because even though this isn’t a horror, there’s definitely a big jump scare out of nowhere.

A perfect Stan movie for a rainy day, lemme tell you.

5. The Godfather

Wait, why he kinda…

As an Italian, there are only three things I was born to do before I shift off this mortal coil. Those things are to love my Nonna, consume pasta at least once a week, and have an undying respect for The Godfather. It’s fact, ask anyone.

I haven’t even seen all three of the films, and yet even I know that the films are masterpieces of cinema and storytelling. Just prepare to immerse yourself in a world of Italian crime and delicious characterisation.

You come to my house? On the day that my daughter is to be married? Coming in search of the best movies on Stan?

(If you didn’t get that reference, it’s even more of a reason to watch this movie ASAP.)

4. Forrest Gump

life is like a box of chocolates…

Tom Hanks in one of his most remarkable roles. It’s truly a timeless classic, this one, and now it’s finally on Stan.

The film follows the titular Forrest Gump as he moves from gridiron football to fighting in the Vietnam war, constantly inspiring the people around him with his impossible charm and overwhelming optimism. Alongside this is the fact that Gump has a thing for Jenny, his childhood crush, who he hopes to reignite things with.

It’s a feel-good classic, and one of the best movies on Stan now that it’s here, so give it a watch.

Also, Sally Field plays Hanks’ mother, and quite literally anything that she’s in is amazing. Put some respect upon her name and watch this film already.

3. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

How do I apply?

A young woman is tasked with painting another young woman and wham, bam, thank you ma’am, suddenly we’ve entered a 1770’s French lesbian drama.

The portraits are on fire (metaphorically speaking) and your loins will be too. Sink your teeth into some romance for a change and witness one of the best movies on Stan right now.

In fact, it’s only on Stan. You won’t get this much heat anywhere else, baby.

2. The Hitman’s Bodyguard

Samuel L. Jackson can do no wrong.

Right now this flick is considered to be one of the hottest films on Stan right now, and for very good reason.

Ryan Reynolds plays Michael Bryce, a CIA officer and bodyguard who is practically the best of the best, and his job is to make sure nothing happens to notorious hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) before he testifies at the International Criminal Court.

Naturally, shit gets wild pretty damn fast, and the comedic action kicks into gear until the film’s satisfying ending. Go into this one expecting a fun little action film, not something that is going to redefine how you see cinema.

Also, there’s a sequel called The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard featuring Salma Hayek as the main character and fkn yes, please.

1. Spy Kids

the hottest parents on the planet.

Look, I know that Shrek is on Stan, but if I’m going to include a classic feel-good film that’s made for children but still slaps as an adult viewer, it’s going to be something that isn’t spoken about all the time.

Spy Kids is the perfect amalgamation of all of my interests, those interests being Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino. Truthfully if you enjoyed this movie as a child, you are now probably bisexual, and if not, definitely queer.

The child acting from Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara is surprisingly charming as well, making for the ultimate package of fun. Also, the flick has a 93% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, which means even the critics fkn love it.

So there you have it. A bunch of the best movies on Stan right now.