Thanks for signing up!

Gemini season is notoriously shitty and people are bracing themselves for impact.

The reason why it’s one of the most jarring seasons of the year is ‘coz it follows Taurus season, which is hella chill so it’s a bit of a shock to the system.

Head here for more on why it sucks so bad and how to navigate your way through it.

In the meantime, check out the most hilarious memes from internet folk who are nervy about the duplicitous energy that’s coming our way.

Gemini season is here. Can you feel the chaos pic.twitter.com/Nd7uIJ91q1 — ion (@finglasboy) May 20, 2020

I can't remember who I saw this from last year but I'll put it out again#GeminiSeason Me to my Gemini Twin: pic.twitter.com/lStCpMD9C4 — Khaliphile (@Kaypee_Dube) May 21, 2020