When a young Ben Harvey and Liam Stapleton took over the coveted Triple J breakfast slot back in 2017, they were well aware that they had huge shoes to fill after the departure of Matt & Alex.

But according to Radio Today, the Adelaide brekkie boys have smashed Matt & Alex’s final Triple J ratings out of the park, which is a huge win for the duo.

The previous hosts, Matt Okine and Alex Dyson were absolutely adored by fans, and were potentially the most successful hosts the breakfast show had ever seen.

So naturally, Ben and Liam were met with a pretty subpar reaction from Triple J’s dedicated fanbase.

Fans are obviously going to give feedback to new hosts, but Ben and Liam copped it all. Social media trolls, hate messages on the text-line and even a death threat.

Yes. A death threat over a radio show. People really are that horrible.

Obviously, we all remember Liam’s brave speech on R U OK Day back in 2017, when he publicly admitted that he was struggling to deal with the immense amount of public scrutiny.

“Taking after a colossal show like ‘Matt & Alex’, it’s tough. You don’t expect everyone to like it — we still don’t. We understand that,” Liam said back in 2017.

Thankfully, the Adelaide natives eventually managed to win over the hearts and minds of listeners and went on to host the coveted Triple J breakfast show until the end of this year.

But if snapping up a commercial breakfast slot for Nova Adelaide wasn’t enough, the final numbers sure will be because Ben & Liam ended up toppling Matt & Alex’s already-successful final numbers.

The pair finished up with the following ratings for Survey 8 2019:

Syd: 5.6%

Bris: 9.5%

Perth: 9%

Melb 4.7%

Adel 6.3 %.

For comparison, Matt & Alex’s final survey period included 5.3% (Syd), 8% (Bris), 8.7% (Perth), 4% (Melb) and 5.97% in Adelaide.

Now, we’re not here to pit the pairs against each other, but after the rough start that Ben and Liam got, it’s nice to see that they finally won over the audience.

Ben and Liam will kick off their hosting duties back in Adelaide in early 2020.

“Working at Nova has been something we’ve wanted to do ever since we started in radio,” Harvey said. “We can’t wait to start the next phase of our careers back home in God’s Country.”

The Triple J Breakfast show will be taken over by Sally Coleman and Erica Mallett next year.