Ben Affleck Sparks Dating Rumours With RFK Jr’s Daughter A Week After J-Lo Filed For Divorce

Well, I guess it’s out with the old and in with the new for a freshly single Ben Affleck. Just one week after the paperwork for his divorce from Jennifer Lopez was filed, the actor and director has sparked dating rumours with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s daughter Kathleen Alexandra “Kick” Kennedy.

According to Page Six, Affleck was spotted at multiple celebrity hotspots with the 36-year-old Kennedy, including the very swanky Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Ben Affleck. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Kick Kennedy. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for RFK Human Rights)

The news comes after J-Lo filed for divorce from Affleck citing “irreconcilable differences” and noting the separation date as April 26.

It wasn’t much of a surprise for fans who had wondered why the previously loved-up couple hadn’t made many public appearances together — especially after the release of This Is Me Now: A Love Story, a film which detailed Lopez’s struggles in love that led her to her happy ending with Affleck.

Obviously, Affleck is a free man who can date whomever he wants. However, it’s a very public spot to be seen just days after your highly publicised relationship — it had a film made about it, after all —crumbled for the second time.

Maybe this was a concerted effort to show the public that he was already moving on after sources claimed that he and Lopez called it quits back in March.

According to an insider soure, Affleck and Lopez broke up due to the media attention that surrounded their relationship.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the premiere of their musical love story This Is Me…Now: A Love Story earlier this year. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Who is Kick Kennedy?

Kick Kennedy is the daughter of Robert. F. Kennedy Jr and the niece of former US President John. F. Kennedy. She was named after her great-aunt Kathleen Agnes Cavendish who tragically died in a plane crash when she was only 28 years old.

Although Kennedy is a member of one of the most influential families in US politics, she has stepped into the entertainment industry, featuring in shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm (in which her step-mother Cheryl Hines stars), The Newsroom and even had a cameo in Gossip Girl as herself.

Kick with her dad Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Image: Instagram / Kick Kennedy)

Kennedy currently has 19.7k followers on Instagram where she posts lots of cute happy snaps with friends, families and animals. If it wasn’t for her insane proximity to politics and entertainment royalty, I’d say she seems like an everyday, normal gal!!!

Neither Affleck nor Kennedy responded to Page Six’s request for comment.