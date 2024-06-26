Bella Varelis Exposes ‘Horrific’ DM Her Follower Accidentally Sent To Her: ‘I’m Disgusted’

The Bachelor star Bella Varelis has taken to social media to share a threatening message she received from a follower, who had apparently sent it by mistake and needs to brush up on their digital literacy skills.

Varelis, who was the runner-up on the eighth season of the reality show in 2020, shared the exchange on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing it came after a story she posted showing off her outfit (SPOILER: it was a grey knit jumper and a pink cap, and it was extremely cute).

One follower, who presumably intended it for someone else, replied to the story with a threatening message that read: “I would kick her if I ever saw her”. Varelis, realising the person followed her, fired back with an earth-shattering read about their hypocrisy.

“Well, why would you follow someone you want to kick?,” she replied. “Sounds a bit contradictory, no?”.

While some trolls might prefer to lurk under a bridge or be soundtracked by a Justin Timberlake song, Varelis wasted no time outing the exchange on her profile.

In the caption of her Instagram Story, Varelis described the ordeal as “horrific” and said she was “honestly disgusted that someone would actually verbalise wanting to physically harm another human being.”

In the ultimate power move, Varelis said she decided to name and shame the follower because “if you aren’t happy having your name put to the words, they should not have come out of your mouth.” Touché, Bella.

Varelis elaborated on the situation in a series of follow-up videos, reassuring followers that she was feeling okay but still found it an “unnerving feeling to think someone wants to physically harm me.”

“No one should ever have to feel like they could potentially leave their house and be physically harmed,” she added. “Especially with everything going on in this world and the abuse that is happening in Australia, it’s sickening and disgusting.”

Varelis concluded the message by revealing the comment stung because she’s “not doing too well at the moment,” before reiterating an important message for followers.

“I want to show you if anyone is ever negative towards you or emotionally or physically abusive, it is never something you should tolerate,” she said.

Varelis has unfortunately been through a similar ordeal before, but she rightfully fired back at that hater, too. Get ‘em, Bella.

Image source: @bellavarelis/Instagram.