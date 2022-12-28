Bella Thorne has shared a fucked story about being accused of flirting with a director when she was 10-years-old.

The 25-year-old actress made the allegation while speaking with Emily Ratajkowski on her podcast High Low, which she dropped on Monday.

The ex Disney Channel star claimed she lost a role after the unnamed director accused her of “flirting with him.”

“I had a director give me feedback once, and I was 10,” she began.

She says her agent then informed her that she hadn’t gotten the part.

“So, she’s not moving forward because the director felt like she was flirting with him and it made him really uncomfortable,” she recounted.

“Oh my God, you were 10?” Emily responded.

“What the fuck are you talking about, man?!” Bella shouted.

“I don’t give a fuck what the fuck I said! I don’t care if I said, ‘Eat my pussy right now!’ She is 10 years old. Why ever would you think that?!” Bella continued.

Emily then pointed out that the director thinking it was “a real issue” low-key indicated that he sexualised children.

Bella also noted that in a “director session,” most actors don’t have the power to “say or do much,” so it wasn’t clear to her how the director could even get the impression that she was flirting.

“You do the scene, you say hello, you walk out!” she said, before Emily added, “That’s a child!”

Bella continued: “There’s no time to, like — ‘Let me go sit on your lap!’ — or, like, make you feel uncomfortable. What the fuck!”

“And you’re just putting it on a 10-year-old child and making it like they made an adult man uncomfortable is insane,” Emily added, before calling out the casting director for repeating the director’s fucked complaint.

“If you need a more fucked up story about Hollywood and pedophilia and the sexualization of children, I don’t know that there is one,” she said.

