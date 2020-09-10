One of the best parts about watching The Bachelor is figuring out who the show villain is, and who the actual villain is.

Before all of Australia caught onto Ciarran’s toxicity on Bachelor in Paradise, he was more or less framed as a ‘decent’ guy. The same goes for Bella on this season of The Bachelor. She is this season’s real villain.

READ MORE Spicy Podcast Explains How TF The Bachelor Managed To Shoot All Those Cooked Lockdown Episodes

I think this tweet perfectly sums up Bella’s Anakin Skywalker-esque transition from innocent daddy’s girl to toxic frenemy.

You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/rwkOOFfpnk — Weslee (@WSpark98NZ) September 10, 2020

Tonight’s episode has undeniably shown Australia Bella’s true colours. To summarise: Bella is jealous that Irena is talking to Locky, even though that’s literally how the um, show, um works???

READ MORE People Are Convinced Irena Doesn't Win The Bachelor After She Liked This One Insta Comment

But, instead of being self-aware and understanding how her jealousy is causing her to over analyse her relationship with Locky and Irena, she claimed that Irena is a “manipulative little bitch,” spreading lies about her.

Australians are all now very confused and rightly so. It also doesn’t help that Roxi is crying every two seconds about nothing, in between all the Irena/Bella drama.

I can literally hear the straight men yelling at their TV screens now “see, I told you. All women are crazy.” No, Gavin, not all women are crazy. Only the ones that go on this show are. Except Bec though, because she’s not the like the other girls…remember?

So Bella is annoyed that Irena would gloat about their time together, and be excited about their connection… but did the exact same thing legit 1 episode ago. I feel like I do this every season, so I mixed it up with a Maggie Smith Gif.#TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/PXsTB6RMs9 — Simone (@Sim_oneL) September 10, 2020

Bella " I don't want her manipulating Locky' WHY because that's your job Bella right? #TheBachelorAU — Stay at home Jane (@austenite20) September 10, 2020

Bella bitches and whinges to every single other girl about her problems with Irena. Irena approaches Bella to talk about what happened like a grown ass woman. Bella calls her the manipulative little bitch? #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/w5tGwciPuW — Simone (@Sim_oneL) September 10, 2020

My heart breaks because women will literally turn on each other for a man with a tattoo that says ‘Strength and Honour’. But alas, just like that Cobra Starship song, Locky has truly “made them good girls go bad.”

You’re going to play that track over and over again now. I just know it.