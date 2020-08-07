Model Bella Hadid has shared footage where she can be seen flipping off cops in New York City for failing to wear masks.

Hadid posted two shots of mask-less officers huddled together, writing, “WEAR A MASK. u look goofy.”

In a second piccy, she wrote: “WEAR A MASK. hi @nypd masks are for all of our safety, not just urs…:)” In the shot, she can be seen flipping off the coppers.

In a recent interview with ELLE magazine, Hadid revealed that for the most part, she’s been quarantining in Pennsylvania with her famous fam.

That said, she owns her own apartment in New York City so she likely encountered the NYPD upon returning home.

In the interview, she also told the mag that she feels she has a “responsibility to use my platform for good.”

“I want young girls and boys to know that it is okay to use your voice and demand justice for what is important to you. I want them to know it’s okay to be empathetic and gentle, but to be strong and speak your truth at the same time.”

In summary: Wear a fucken’ mask, ploise.