Far too many TV personalities are jumping on TikTok and putting out the cringiest shit. Not so for Today Extra co-host Belinda Russell, who is absolutely smashing it on the app.

Russell started uploading way back in January, and since then her TikToks have only gotten better and better.

Her bio says: “Life motto: When in doubt, TikTok it out!”

The advice is clearly working.

She more or less jumps on whatever dance trend is popping off at the moment, but unlike pretty much every other famous person who tries to get in on it, her content is actually good.

Sometimes Russell also ropes in her co-hosts, like David Campbell, whose own account is smaller but still very decent.



It’s also a nice, candid look behind the scenes of Today Extra, the Today Show‘s later, less-newsy sibling.

Most of her biggest uploads are filmed on set and tbh, looks like a pretty fun job.

Anyway, have a gander through her profile for some more behind the scenes shenanigans.

Russell’s 24,000 followers can’t be wrong.