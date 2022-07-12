Beauty and the Geek hasn’t even started yet and already we’ve received an official statement from a cast member apologising for past behaviour. Buckle up your seatbelts friends because one of the new Beauties has made a remorseful statement for drink driving three times over the legal limit.

Emily McCarthy, 25, who is yet to grace our screens, was charged with high-range drink driving on November 27, 2021.

Per the Daily Telegraph’s St George Shire Standard, she initially returned a breath analysis result of 0.210 — four times over the legal limit — when she was pulled over in NSW’s sunny suburb of Miranda.

She was reportedly taken to Kogarah police station where she returned a breath analysis result of 0.168. Much more acceptable, but still very much illegal to be three times over the fkn limit.

“The accused stated she had recently finished an alcoholic beverage at the Gymea Hotel 20 minutes prior to being stopped by police,” NSW Police stated.

McCarthy pleaded guilty to the charges on January 13, 2022. She was slapped with a $500 fine and a six-month driving suspension.

So, why are we talking about this now? Well, the Daily Telegraph’s St George Shire Standard broke the story about McCarthy’s drink driving charges, forcing her to make an official statement about them.

“I deeply regret my decision and take full responsibility for my actions,” she said.

“I accepted the court outcome and this has been a huge learning for me and something I will never do again.”

The brand new season of Beauty and the Geek — which stars Emily McCarthy — premieres on July 17.

On the official site for the show, McCarthy describes herself as a “loud” flight attendant whose interests include “tanning, tanning and fake tanning”. Interesting.

“I want to talk more about my feelings, rather than always keeping things lighthearted,” she said.

“I want to find someone who can treat me the way I deserve to be treated. I’m looking for love, but if I get great friends out of it, then that’s amazing.”

Honestly, I love this attitude, and I’m keen to see how she does on the show with all the geeks.

McCarthy will be joined by nine other beauties and 10 geeks. If you haven’t checked out who’s gonna be in the upcoming season, please do. We are in for a treat.