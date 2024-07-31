What Are The Beast Game Allegations? Rosanna Pansino’s TikTok Claims About MrBeast, Explained

Rosanna Pansino, the OG baking queen of YouTube, has come forward with some pretty intense allegations against MrBeast (real name: Jimmy Donaldson) regarding his games show Beast Games. From chocolate hoarding to seizures, these allegations are giving real life Hunger Games.

Let’s dive into the drama currently blowing up TikTok.

What are the ‘Beast Games’?

Beast Games is an upcoming TV show, featuring a series of elaborate challenges hosted by Donaldson where 1,000 contestants compete for cash prizes of up to USD $5 million.

Donaldson claimed on X that Beast Games would be, “the largest game show in history” and “an insane show”. He also told The Colin and Samir Show that “each one of these episodes will be bigger than the biggest YouTube video I’ve ever made. It’s gonna be pretty mind-blowing.”

He added: “It will have the Beast feel but just make it more high-budget.”

He’s built a YouTube following of more than 300 million by executing and filming some pretty brutal stunts, so these claims were pretty big.

What’s going on with Rosanna Pansino and MrBeast?

Pansino has been airing allegations about the Beast Games to her 1.4 million TikTok followers, claiming she’s received messages from contestants outlining the alleged “disturbing” environment.

“So the messages that I have received from contestants on the show are pretty much all telling a similar story and I find them to be very disturbing,” Pansino said in a video posted to TikTok.

She alleges contestants have been placed under extreme physical and mental stress, have been denied food, sleep or even medical aid, and have been dealing with dehydration issues. (A spokesperson for Donaldson acknowledged one incident of dehydration, but the YouTuber has yet to respond to the bulk of Pansino’s allegations.)

Here’s what Pansino claims is going on behind-the-scenes.

Extreme Physical and Mental Stress:

Contestants reportedly faced bonkers conditions.

One participant allegedly told Pansino that producers presented Beast Games, “as though the game would be like Squid Games”, referring to the reality show based off the smash Netflix series. “Basically a type of game show where all the games are on an even playing field,” the contestant allegedly said. “That was not at all the case; all the games were about speed and strength.”

They also claimed that contestants were “only allowed to sleep three to four hours” per day.

Medical Emergencies:

Some contestants needed medical attention, with the messages alleging that injuries occurred during filming and medications were withheld.

“People were having seizures because they were not getting medication, even though we were promised we would,” one contestant allegedly told Pansino.

“Someone was denied Benadryl because of their allergic reaction to the food.”

Vital Vegas reported earlier this month that Desert Springs Hospital in Nevada “has seen countless patients today coming from Beast Games due to lack of food and water.”

Another message from Pansino’s TikTok read, “I had to sit in a bloody pad for two days before I could get undergarments and my reusable pads because I’m allergic to regular pads.”

(Photo: Rosanna Pansino’s TikTok)

Chocolate Hoarding:

Speaking of the lack of food, a contestant allegedly told Pansino that people “hoarded [Feastable] chocolate because we weren’t sure when the next time they would feed us would be and we were afraid we would get hungry.”

(Photo: Rosanna Pansino’s TikTok)

Pansino’s informant claimed that production only fed contestants “maybe 400 [calories] a meal and only fed every 12 hours.”

Unfair Competitions & Broken Bones:

There are allegations that the games were “100 per cent rigged,” and not as balanced as they were presented to be, favouring certain physical attributes over others.

Pansino shared a particularly fucked message from a contestant claiming that things were worse for the women in the games.

“To make things worse, men started realising they could take out the women without being eliminated,” the text, shared to Pansino’s TikTok, read. “Guys started tackling and hitting women. Two girls were tackled and passed out on the field and dragged off to continue filming. I saw people with broken bones, stitches, etc., and most were women.”

Dehydration Issues:

“Water was scarce and kept running out as well,” said one of Pansino’s informants.

Although Donaldson’s team acknowledged one case of dehydration, they claimed that there was “plenty of water and electrolyte drinks on-site.”

MrBeast’s Response

As of now, Donaldson himself hasn’t publicly responded to these latest allegations.

However, a representative for Donaldson responded to Vital Vegas’ article, stating that the claims are “inaccurate,” mentioning that out of 2,000 participants, there were only “three medical issues,” two of which were unrelated to the games.

We’ll hopefully know more as soon as filming is wrapped on August 23.