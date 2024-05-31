Pour Some Out For This TikToker Who Interviewed Baz Luhrmann In Newtown & Had No Idea Who He Was

A TikToker who frequents the eclectic streets of Sydney’s Newtown has hit the jackpot by accidentally interviewing Australian film royalty Baz Luhrmann in a spontaneous — and slightly unhinged — street interview.

Georgia Godworth, who goes by @God_Worthy on TikTok, is a comedian who isn’t afraid of a good chat. On her socials, she’s often hitting the streets of Sydney’s Inner West to chat all things sex and dating. But one evening as she was out doing her thing, she happened to stop a man in a gorgeous green leather jacket who immediately corrected the camera angle to improve the lighting.

Although that may have been a hint, Godworth carried on with the chat, discussing the man’s marital status, without realising that she was talking to the acclaimed film director behind the likes of Romeo & Juliet, Elvis and Moulin Rouge. What happened next was most likely the most bonkers interview the 61-year-old has done during his career as Luhrmann began talking about his take on marriage. He’s been married to Australian costume designer Catherine Martin since 1997 and the pair always work on projects together.

“During that journey of marriage, the person I’m married to and I found our own really genuine and authentic concept of what our contract to each other should be,” he explained.

“But I think more importantly, marriage is not so much about what exists between you and another person, it’s about advertising to other people that you love and care as to what the dealio is.

“My own general philosophy is, if you care about someone and they’re your friend, but they fall in love with someone else or they like someone, there has to be some degree of acceptance.”

Godworth didn’t stop there. As the pair discuss the long-term difficulties of monogamy, and question whether it’s better to just open it up to other partners, Luhrmann turned the question back on his spontaneous interviewer.

“How many foursomes have you had?”

“Probably quite a few,” she quips in response.

At this stage, Luhrmann becomes a tad confused about the purpose of the interview when Godworth reminds him that they’re just chatting about dating. Here’s what he had to say:

“I didn’t have to date,” he told a confused-looking Godworth.

“What I do is not a job, it’s a life and every relationship I’ve ever had has grown organically out of that.”

As for how to have successful relationships?

“Laughter is important. Joy is important,” he said.

As Godworth went to wrap up the chat, Lehrmann gave her some praise that I, an entertainment journalist, would die for: “I usually don’t do interviews but you know what, I’m happy to be part of yours.”

You can watch the strange yet wonderful interaction below.

While Godworth has copped some heat in the comments and from other publications for not knowing who her famous interviewee was, I think everyone needs to relax for a hot sec.

Honestly, the spontaneity and relaxed nature of this interview is what makes it great. If I was lucky enough to lock in an interview with Baz Luhrman via professional means, you can bet that I would’ve been absolutely reamed for asking him about his sex life, let alone whether he’s engaged in a cheeky little foursome.

The beauty of it is that he is relaxed, comfortable and keen for a chat. The interviewer is comfortable going with the flow, blissfully unaware and unperturbed by his star power. As a result, we get this off-the-cuff insight into the mind of a very talented man.

So kudos to God Worthy and her unhinged Newtown interviews. Love ya work, queen!