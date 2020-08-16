Just when you thought the toxic masculinity of Bachelor In Paradise was finally over, Ciarran Stott and Matt Whyatt are preparing to throw punches in a Battle of the Bachelors boxing match.

READ MORE There Was A Huge Boy Fight On Bachie Tonight & I Can Smell The Toxic Masculinity From Here

The pair will go toe-to-toe in the ring for charity, with Ciarran raising funds for domestic violence against women, as well as mens mental health, while Matt’s charity is for athletes recovery.

Matt and Ciarran both took to Instagram on Sunday night to announce the fight, which will be presented by Team Ellis Boxing.

“It’s nothing personal. It’s me or you. And it’s definitely not going to be me. Not in front of all these people,” Ciarran teased on Instagram.

The event will take place at the Melbourne Pavillion, with no word on where or if it will be televised.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the actual date of the fight is still to be announced, but considering their beef over Renee Barrett in Paradise, it’s sure to be a good fight.

More to come.