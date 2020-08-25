The Masked Singer stans were excited to learn that The Dragonfly was Bachelorette babe Sophie Monk after she was unveiled in last night’s ep.

Not everyone was quite so happy for her, however, as her former Bardot bandmates called her out on Instagram for taking part in the show after supposedly telling the girls she was “too busy” for a band reunion.

It started with Tiffani Wood who took to her IG Stories to write, “I thought Sophie was too busy for a Bardot reunion. I mean… she’s wearing a dragonfly costume, singing on a stage, while I have to try and get six kids to sleep before the show comes on.”

She went on to take a swipe at Sophie’s friendship with judge Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, writing: “Think I’ll go one step further and predict a new single release.

“Coming to a radio station near you and played by her bestie Jackie O first.”

Fellow Bardot bandmate Sally Polihronas seemed to agree with Tiffani’s sentiment, reposting her Story alongside the text “BOOM”.

After social media began to call out the salty ladies for throwing shade at Soph, rather than supporting her, Tiffani slid into So Dramatic!’s DMs to clarify her thoughts.

“Lol it’s not savage, it’s true she’s recording a song,” she began. “People are so quick to judge and interpret things as they like.”

Tiffani then posted a screenshot of a DM interaction with Sophie where she asked Sophie if she had a new song out, to which Sophie confirmed that she does.

So… when she was pontificating that Sophie would pRoBaBly ReLeAsE a SoNg soon that’ll be played by her “besty Jackie O”, it wasn’t quite a prediction, considering she already had inside knowledge.

“To the five people who think I wrote the previous post in jealousy need to stop being so bloody negative. I wrote the post as a tongue-in-cheek forecast because it’s true,” she wrote.

“When you get to age 40, jealousy doesn’t exist because you don’t compare yourself to others anymore and neither does bitterness because you just get over things. ”

She concluded, “Well, I did a long time ago alas you can’t please everyone.”

Contrary to her miscounting, there were far more than five remarks from folks on Instagram, calling her out for failing to support another woman. Her ‘mate’, no less.



