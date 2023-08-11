Where Would Barbie Land Be Located If It Existed IRL? A Legit Scientist Has Shared His Theory

On Thursday, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson decided to use his big, science-driven brain to give the girls, the gays, and the theys some much-needed information about where Barbie World would be located if it was real. As it turns out, it would most likely be located in the Florida Keys in the United States.



While that kind of checks out from my limited impression of Florida as a random Australian who has never been, deGrasse Tyson actually used ~science~ to determine the location.

READ MORE Is There Going To Be A Barbie Sequel? We Asked Margot Robbie And Greta Gerwig The Big Question

“In Barbie the movie, the moon’s orientation places Barbie world between 20 and 40 degrees North Latitude on Earth,” he posted on his Instagram.



“Palm trees further constrain latitude to between 20 and 30 degrees. The sun and moon rose and set over the ocean. If it’s in the US, Barbie World lands somewhere in the Florida Keys.”



SCIENCE, BABY!



But that’s not the only Barbie-related content the science celebrity has posted recently. Today, deGrasse Tyson shared a video discussing the long-standing controversy over Barbie dolls’ body types, sexualisation, and the impact that would have on the socialisation of young girls.



“But what did Barbie not do? Other dolls were babies. So you’re a young girl and you’re trained to care for a baby and feed it. You’re going to care for little babies and that’s going to be your job. Barbie was not a homemaker,” he explained, emphasising the gap in the market that Barbie dolls filled.



“Yeah there was Ken, but Ken was mostly irrelevant. Did she long to be married and settle down and have children? None of those outfits indicated this to me.



“It’s curious that it received as much resistance as it did.



“How about the G.I. Joes? Why did I have dolls as a kid that were soldiers? Wasn’t I being socialised to go to war, to kill people I’ve never met before? I played with toy guns for goodness sake. Where was the outrage over that?”



It’s not a super hot take, but it’s a take on pop culture that I never expected would come from America’s most well-known astrophysicist.

For the Oppenheimer fans reading this, don’t worry. He weighed in on Oppenheimer too. In another post, he points out one tiny inaccuracy in the film – the colour of the sky during the big explosion.



“At 5:30am on July 16, 1945, in Los Alamos, New Mexico is in full dawn of summer twighlight,” he wrote.



“The entire sky would have already been daytime blue. But cinematically, the atomic bomb explosion looks more striking against the dark of night.”



But with the attention to detail being so good throughout the rest of the film, deGrasse said he would give Christopher Nolan a pass.



(Image Source: Barbie Trailer)