Twenty years after the devastating 2002 Bali terrorist attacks, Stan has just announced its latest Aussie drama series will focus on the heroes that rose from the chaos.

Bali 2002 is described as “an inspiring drama that explores how everyday heroes from Bali, Australia and beyond defied the odds to bring order from chaos and hope from despair”.

If you, like me, were a wee bab when the Bali bombings happened, here’s a quick history lesson.

On October 12, 2002, two nightclubs on Kuta Beach, Paddy’s Pub and the Sari Club, were bombed by terrorists. It was during one of the busiest tourist seasons and the attack killed 202 people, including 88 Australians.

Following the attack, local Balinese people and tourists worked together to rescue the 209 people injured from the blast, and comfort those who would not survive it.

Australian and Indonesian emergency workers had to work together to evacuate survivors, identify victims and investigate the attack.

Bali 2002 aims to tell the story of how, amidst all the chaos, everyday heroes arose and two cultures had to both work together and mourn together.

The four-part series will be made in partnership with 9Network, and it’s led by *both* Australian and Balinese actors to make sure the show honours the communities involved. The series was also made in consultation with those directly impacted by the attack — something we honestly don’t see enough of.

Bali 2002 will be led by AACTA Award-winners Rachel Griffiths (Total Control, The Wilds) and Richard Roxburgh (Moulin Rouge, Rake), and will star Bridgerton‘s Claudia Jessie, Sean Keenan (Puberty Blues, Nitram), Ewen Leslie (The Gloaming) and Arka Das (Here Out West).

The series will also include Aussie and Balinese actors Anthony Wong (The

Family Law), Paul Ayre (Soul Mates), Maleeka Gasbari (Neighbours, The Heights), Gerwin Widjaja (The Code), Sri Ayu Jati Kartika and more.

It will be directed by both AACTA Award-winner Peter Andrikidis and Indonesian-Australian director Katrina Irawati Graham.

“The Bali bombings were a turning point in Australian and Indonesian history and we are proud to have such an outstanding multinational cast and creative team on this project,” Nine Director of Television Michael Healy said.

Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason said: “While the devastating impact from this tragedy is still felt by so many twenty years on, Bali 2002 is an opportunity to tell a version of the story that memorialises and honours victims, survivors and their families.

“Screen Australia is proud to support the diverse creative team from both Indonesia and Australia, who are set to bring us an emotional yet premium Australian drama that will showcase and remind us of people’s humanity and courage.”

Bali 2002 is currently in production but it’ll premiere on Stan later this year.