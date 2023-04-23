Everyone’s favourite couple and Bachelor in Paradise alums Alisha Aitken-Radburn and Glenn Smith have gotten hitched and the pictures have me crying in the club RN.

The least problematic Bachie couple got engaged in October 2021, and finally tied the knot yesterday at Parry Beach Breaks in Denmark, WA.

There’s only one piccie posted as of right now, but if this sneak peek is anything to go by the wedding was every bit as beautiful as I imagined.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALISHA AITKEN-RADBURN (@alisha.aitkenradburn)

The post, shared by Alisha shows the couple looking every bit loved up as they stand in their wedding fits in the picturesque WA sand dunes.

And whilst I couldn’t think of anything worse than wearing a pair of heels in the sand, Alisha makes it look completely effortless somehow.

The couple won the hearts of the nation on the third season of Bachelor in Paradise, appearing in the finale alongside the only other Paradise couple still together: Conor Canning & Mary Viturino.

Their chemistry was evident from the get-go and most importantly both Glenn and Alisha seem like actually lovely, genuine people.

ICYMI Alisha Aitken-Radburn appeared on Honey Badger’s season of The Bachelor and was eliminated fairly early on. She then returned for the second season of Bachelor in Paradise and had her heart ripped out by the world’s worst communicator: Jules Bourne. Meanwhile, Glenn Smith appeared on Angie Kent‘s season of The Bachelorette.

Then finally the pair locked eyes for the first time on Bachelor in Paradise season three, and the rest, it seems, is history!

The insanely beautiful IG post was welcomed with messages of congratulations from fellow Bachie contestants including Angie Kent, Nikki Gogan and Chelsie Mcleod.

“You got your fairytale endings, it’s magic to know they do exist amongst the absolute chaos of a franchise. Love to you both!!! Two beautiful souls x,” wrote Angie.

“Congratulations,” Wrote Nikki accompanied by a tonne of white heart emojis.

“Massive congrats beauty xxx,” Chelsie wrote.

Now if you need me, I’ll be patiently waiting for more pics from this gorg wedding.