Welcome back to another week in Paradise, or in tonight’s case, Hell.

Tonight’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise was an absolute shit show in every way, but I simply cannot get over the bloody fight club moment we just experienced?! Honestly, why are they fighting? Sip on a pina colada and shut up.

Seriously, we’ve got a bunch of beautiful, horny people living it up on a tropical island, I cannot comprehend why they’ve got so much built-up anger. Who’s gonna tell them how fucked up the real world is right now? Anyone? Anyone at all?

As per usual, the girls had their usual bitching back and forth, but that was just the typical ~dramaaaaaa~ we see every episode. Cass and Britt had a bit of beef over our pie lord Jackson, but that was a walk in the park compared to the shit the boys pulled.

We’re talking *almost* physical.

You know, that typical man thing where they stick their heads together but don’t actually throw hands? They kinda look like when goats butt heads, but instead of having horns, they’re just overwhelmed by their own horns (horniness, that is).

Worst fight ever. Waste my fucking time #BachelorInParadiseAU — Heisenberg (@autopsyanna) August 2, 2020

Basically, Ciarran got called out for being a bit of a snake, he then called Alisha (sweet angel) manipulative, then Timm said Matt has no friends. Ciarran got involved, it. was an ordeal. Hoo boy, is this high school?

Ciarran when he finally gets rightfully called out for his double standards and shitty behaviour #bachelorinparadiseau pic.twitter.com/Jz8M45eeNe — Shauna O’Carroll (@ShaunaOCarroll) August 2, 2020

Ciarran is a knob. Unfortunately Timm is a ball bag. #paradisegenitals #BachelorInParadiseAU — Clint Smith (@_clintsmith) August 2, 2020

Timm saying Australia will see the person Matt is when he’s sticking up for his mate who cheated on Renee and has slept with mulitpal girls #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/zZcdAk1nlU — Weslee #TeamDani (@WSpark98NZ) August 2, 2020

Meanwhile, it has suddenly become crystal clear why Angie didn’t want to date any of these snakes.

honestly Angie i’m so sorry for doubting you HAHAHA #BachelorInParadiseAU — eliza ♡ folklore (@strictlyswift) August 2, 2020

Honestly, I just wish I could go back to a simpler time when we thought Timm and Ciarran were the sweetest men in the world.

I used to think Tim was okay but hes actually a dick #BachelorInParadiseAU — wontletyoufly (@wontletyoufly) August 2, 2020

For fucks sake is this an example of what a man supposed to be??? Timm or Ciarran??? Really??? I'm changing teams #BachelorInParadiseAU — MsNobody (@MrsNobody21) August 2, 2020

i just lost all remaining respect for timm and ciarran right now #BachelorInParadiseAU — cat (@hjocb) August 2, 2020

At this point, I’ve just realised that a vast majority of the drama this season between the girls is literally because the men on this show are snakes. Not to mention, the physical aggression/borderline violence is *so* unattractive.

My boyfriends as just revoked the beer he said he’d shout Timm #BachelorInParadiseAU — I Am Cactus ???? (@IAmCactus2) August 2, 2020

Any woman aged 18-35 who is ever asked why you haven’t found a decent man, show the asker this clip #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/YpyAIFz2wr — Hayley (@thisishayley) August 2, 2020

Please, can we cool it with the toxic masculinity? Men, if you’re reading this, nobody wants a guy who uses his fists over his prefrontal cortex.

Look at the way all the women are just staying so far away from this. Male aggression is toxic. #BachelorInParadiseAU — Amanda Harrison (@amandaharra) August 2, 2020

At this point, we can only hope that Britt sees this bullshit.