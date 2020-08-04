Thanks for signing up!

The end is nigh for this season’s emotionally-turbulent Bachelor in Paradise. Can you believe? It feels like only yesterday that Osh and Abbie greeted each other on our screens. What followed has left us all in great need of a long nap

Anyway, tonight’s episode was all about digging up the truth, crying over repressed emotions, and throwing $800 promise rings into the ocean. Quite standard really.

For the TL;DR version, Keira and Alex say kudos to show, an FBI-trained human lie detector quizzes the cast, and Ciarran cracks the shits.

Oh, and here’s the kicker – Renee reveals that she brought an $800 ring onto the show for Ciarran, telling the girls that he’d given her hope that they’d reunite. Renee and Alisha then have a heart-warming moment in which they throw the ring in the ocean for good riddance.

For the full lowdown, check out the official episode recap here.

Now onto the Twitter round-up. Here’s a bunch of the best reactions tonight, which predominately revolve around the irony of Ciarran not knowing the word ‘monogamy’, and Renee and Alisha making us cry happy tears.

Steve trying to understand Ciarran and Kiki’s relationship #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/YTgkyv8JJO — Jerome Doraisamy (@JeromeDoraisamy) August 4, 2020

#BachelorInParadiseAU

Kiki explaining to Ciarran what 'monogamous' means is an EMOTION pic.twitter.com/sSAHhzRw2i — Bala (@Kepler186F_IN) August 4, 2020

Steve: Do you think you could be monogamous?

Ciarran: #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/4aVRJRv9bt — Milhouse Thrilhouse (@Minquist01) August 4, 2020

me after tonight when people shrug their shoulders #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/s0LFaBr5ar — lofi (@couldadidnt) August 4, 2020

Kiki’s performance was a solid audition for a gig on Home and Away or Neighbours. She’s a good actress. Ciarran only has two emotions: angry and horny. And he’s not good at faking anything else. #BachelorInParadiseAU — Peter Johnson (@P_Johnson9) August 4, 2020

If they’re taking pre-existing relationships, Lee and I would bloody love a Fijian holiday next year please! #BachelorInParadiseAU — Georgia Love (@GeorgieALove) August 4, 2020

Wait so Cass designed the ring??? And then went after him??? A week after they broke up??? #bachelorinparadiseau pic.twitter.com/MxtjmntRfx — Shauna O’Carroll (@ShaunaOCarroll) August 4, 2020

tfw you're the exact same shade of red as all your red flags#BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/lU0FJqwl3p — shiesty (@bishcheese) August 4, 2020

Ugh this is beautiful, two gorgeous, brave women rejecting a trash bag man and yelling into the ocean #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/3nKqIl5Hz8 — Mask4Mask (@lil_nazza) August 4, 2020

Alisha is THAT girl. You know, there’s one in every friend group. The one who picks you up off the floor when you’re drunk crying, and always gives the wisest advice. A real one. A Queen. #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/zBQTgCIczn — kate (@CatrinRK) August 4, 2020

Alisha taking Renee from sobbing to dancing by hurling a ring into the fucking ocean is truly the love story that 2020 deserves. #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/ArKfv9Nj4I — Jessica Marie (@donnithorpes) August 4, 2020

THESE WOMEN THROWING A RING IN THE OCEAN IS THE FEMINIST SISTERHOOD ENERGY I NEED IN MY LIFE #BachelorInParadiseAU — Get Ur Mask On (@IraSnave) August 4, 2020

The finish line is in sight, pals. I’m so proud of us.