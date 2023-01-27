An ex- Bachelor contestant has addressed the rumours that Jessica Navin and Tash Candyce are actually paid actors on the show, and her theory about it kind of checks.

On Tuesday night, the rumour mill was in overdrive when Bachelor Felix Von Hofe chose Jessica Navin over frontrunner Krystal Thomas to take to the finale. This is because Navin is in an open relationship on the outside, which left fans confused about why Felix had chosen her.

Even ex-Bachelor contestant Laura O’Loughlin took to Instagram with her own theories about why Navin had been chosen over Thomas. According to O’Loughlin, she thought that Jessica Navin and Tash Candyce are paid actors and that’s why they’ve mad it so far.

“There are no other alternatives to me for why their full names are being used when referring to them. Like, when the girls and the guys refer to them, they say their full names. There’s no other Jess and Tash,” she said.

“And both their storylines are so chaotic, so it’s just interesting. It feels like their full name being used was part of their ‘actor contract’ to gain notoriety or whatever. Same as Damien John Kelly, who is Jessica’s ‘fake prop boyfriend’ or whatever.

“It just feels like this is all staged for drama because their show is so boring otherwise.”

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle! , Krystal Thomas said that she wasn’t aware of there being any paid actors, but after hearing the theory from O’Loughlin — she thought it could be plausible.

“This is actually really interesting,” Thomas said.

“So, within the first week of filming, we were saying their normal names like Jessica and Tash, but then I think Jessica just one day said, ‘Oh you guys should start calling me Jessica Navin’.

“And then upon reflection, we realised that she’s just plugging her name so she can get publicity! It’s a publicity stunt from both of them! Also, you say their names and Jessica Navin just rolls off the tongue, and Tash Candyce rolls off the tongue.

“They’re both not my favourite people if I’m completely honest, but I think it’s purely to get people to know their names. Which is fine, go for it girls! It’s a brand!”

Honestly, just hurry up and finish the season already — we can’t take it anymore.