Dead: Unnamed Bachie Star Rinsed The Show On A Podcast & Pls Someone Figure Out Who Did This

A rogue Bachelorette Australia contestant has spilled a heap of tea to the So Dramatic! podcast and it’s the Monday drop my soul needed.

The unnamed contestant described the season as “budget Bachie” to host Megan Pustetto, criticising everything from the selection process to the dates.

“Everything was rushed” the bloke said, claiming the boys only got told they’d been cast in the show one week before filming commenced.

The mystery Bachelorette star elaborated, “Everything was so rushed, the choice in girls, the dates, the filming set-up, the cocktail parties. It felt like they pulled everything together at the last minute. You do one group date, that then turns into a second date, then you film the rose ceremony that night.”

The dude went on to say that “the whole thing was a bit dry and a bit rushed. It felt a bit robotic. It was such a joke, they starve you of time with the girls, I was personally there for four weeks and got to spend about 25 minutes with both girls in total.”

“The season felt like it was budget, with a franchise and production like this, you’d expect the experience to be amazing, to do lots of cool shit and get treated well, but there was none of that. It did not live up to my expectations at all, it was all smoke and mirrors.”

He also told the host that Joe “was thrown in as a last resort ‘cos they didn’t have enough people.”

“They were so desperate for contestants that they asked Elly who she wanted on the show, and she requested Joe,” he added.

Big, big, big yikes all ’round, folks.