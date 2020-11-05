As if all this Becky Miles business isn’t bad enough, it’s now been revealed that she was dumped by her Bachelorette winner, Pete Mann, three days after the finale on FACETIME. Big yikes.
During her appearance on Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa, Becky broke down while discussing the BS ending to her love story.
“It didn’t work out with Pete,” she began. “A couple of days after being home, we filmed the finale, we had a couple of days together, they were really lovely days. We left that saying you know we’re going to miss each other, he was happy I chose him.”
She adds, “We had plans to like go and…” at that point she starts crying and the hosts tell her to take her time.
She gathered herself and continued, “We had plans to visit each other and see how things are going, I knew it wasn’t going to be easy because I think he was a little bit closed off and I knew that but I thought he was worth taking that risk because I saw lots of really good qualities in him.”
When Fitzy asked Becky Miles if there’s “someone else involved,” she said: “No there’s nobody else involved. When he got home to Adelaide, about three days later we had a FaceTime and he said ‘look I’m sorry I just can’t do it’.”
She says his reason for the breakup was that he “still feel quite confused I’m not really sure. He said that he didn’t see a spark there.”
“It was really disappointing because you know I gave up something,” she said, before starting to cry again.
“I just wanted to really give it a real crack in the real world but we just wanted to chuck in the towel without even having a conversation about it,” she continued. “I’m angry he didn’t try at the same time I’m still grateful that he told me when he told me he was 100% sure that he didn’t want to continue.”
Becky Miles went on to discuss her runner-up, Adrian Baena, and said that he was her “heart decision,” which sounds promising?
“I feel like with Adrian we probably had that chemistry. He was my heart decision. With Pete he was long term, he was safe, he was secure. I could have seen that they would’ve been feeling really good potential there with us,” she said.
“With Adrian I think he got really hurt, I put all my feelings on my energy into Pete.”
But back to Pete, she spilled some tea from the hometown weeks, claiming that she saw early signs that things weren’t quite right.
“Yeah he said he had some concerns around hometowns time,” she said. “I think he was scared to really tell me how how he felt like I don’t have any malice Pete I saw that is a really nice guy but I just think that.”
When asked if Pete is seeing someone else (again lol), she said: “I didn’t ask. You know it doesn’t matter, at the end of the day I didn’t meet my person. If it was meant to be it would’ve happened and the thing is like I know I’m upset now but I’m actually in a really good place. I just re-living all those moments like last night was really hard to watch it all back but you know what there was to bachelorettes and I think one out of two it’s pretty good.”
