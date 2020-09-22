Two months on from her breakup, 2018 The Bachelorette Ali Oetjen star has posted a video of herself sobbing on Insta to talk about how she feels about splitting with Taite Radley.

In the video, she doesn’t say a word – she just cries. Her caption, however, says it all.

“You always see happy me, this is me today and has been my daily occurrence since my breakup, it’s bloody slow healing, sadness and hurt fill my whole body,” Oetjen wrote.

“Meditation, yoga, exercise, nature, cooking, family, friends and focusing on my goals allows for my peaceful spirit to just be.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this where my soul still feels connected, I still love but know we don’t align.”

Back in July, Oetjen announced the two were separating to “focus on our own paths,” but in her announcement, she maintained that there was still some kind of love between the two.

Since then, most of her posts have been the cheerful, influencer-type stuff we’ve come to expect.

Judging by her caption on, that love’s still there, which doesn’t make things easier.

“I want to share this to inspire strength in you, as you do me, because I know you’re also going through a break up or you’re finding it extremely tough atm in these huge world changes and darkness we’re being exposed to,” she added.

For the next part, Oetjen went all-caps:

“KNOW YOU ARE NOT ALONE, THAT WE ARE THE LIGHT, YOU ARE LOVED & EVERYTHING IS HAPPENING DIVINELY & AS HARD AS IT MAYBE TO COMPREHEND THAT THIS IS MEANT FOR US. WE ARE GROWING STRONGER, AWAKENING to PURGE THE HATRED & are ASCENDING to be FREED FROM CONDITIONAL PATTERNS & CAN THEN BE DIRECTED BY OUR SOULS.”

Finally – and this is perhaps the takeaway for her future posts – Oetjen said she wasn’t alone in how she felt. In the comments, people let her know she was spot on.

“We’re all equal beings and hopefully by now waking up to our true essence, our true nature which is only LOVE,” she said.

“When you follow me, view my pics/vids/see me on the street, look into my soul as I do yours and know we’re the same.”