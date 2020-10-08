The Bachelorette 2020 season officially kicked off last night with one helluva batshit ep (head here to read our recap).

I’m sure you’ve already picked out who you reckon is gonna win, but here’s the hot internet theory: according to The Wash, Frazer Neate will win the heart of Elly Miles.

Frazer is the prime pick with all the bookies, which, to be fair, isn’t the most credible of sources, but they’ve been right many times in the past, so it’s defs worth noting.

The publication also theorised that the couple may have already split, thanks to this lil Instagram clue.

On Monday, Frazer was the only bloke who refrained from uploading his Bachie promo pic on Insta (the ONLY bloke) after the cast was announced by Channel 10, despite it reportedly being part of their contract. Sounds like he’s at least had a scornful sitch with the whole thing.

He eventually uploaded it on Tuesday, a day after everybody else, writing: “I guess the secret’s out.” Pretty low-key about the whole thing, no?

Meanwhile Elly hinted that she and her winner weren’t quite loved up in an interview with Mamamia on Wednesday.

“Honestly for me, I have only been in love once and that was a long time ago,” she said. “It’s very rare for me to get real feelings for someone. I don’t fall very easily and I haven’t felt like this about someone before. We’re still on the journey to the ‘L’ word but I’m so happy.”

Interestingly, this conflicts with what she was saying just last month, shortly after filming wrapped. When asked by Who if she’d “found love” on the show, she responded: “Yes, we have.”

So does this mean that she and her winner have already called it quits or what?

Elly and Frazer don’t follow each other on Instagram, so if they were a thing, it’s most certainly over by now. Or maybe we’re reading too much into it? Eh, it’s fun to theorise anyway, innit?

The Bachelorette continues tonight at 7:30 on Ten.