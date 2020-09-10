*Screams at highest of pitches* THANK FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCK WE’RE OUT OF LOCKDOWN LOVE SLASH LOVE LOCKDOWN SLASH WHATEVER THEY ATTEMPTED TO SPICE IT UP AS BUT FAILED MISERABLY!!!!!

The Bachelor mansion is back, babey. And I could not be happier, honestly that was true hell watching producers try to squeeze the tiniest amount of drama/romance out of lockdown hell. It was like watching someone squeezing a pimple but it’s at the blood bit of squeezing. Uncomfortable and frankly disgusting.

The first gal back in the mansion is Irena, who has gone full HAM with the bedazzle in a disco pantsuit.

She immediately pashes on with Locky which is VERY telling – these guys obviously got way closer in lockdown.

Locky is clearly pleased to see her and they seem more relaxed together. Fuck Bella, Irena seems like the frontrunner now.

Locky’s like “she’s so WARM” and he meant her personality but I thought he meant she was literally warm, like a hot water bottle.

All the others arrive and it’s way more beige than the Irena welcome. No kisses, nothing interesting. When they all get inside, Juliette AGAIN goes for Roxi. It’s getting boring. She says to camera “isn’t she bored of me?” and it’s like dude we can all see that you are antagonising her, THAT’S what’s boring.

Bella hadn’t arrived yet and when she does it’s ALL on. Like Irena, there is real chemistry here.

In wild news, Bella and Irena are on the outs. BIG time. Bella not only walks in and says hi to everyone else before Irena, she point-blank ignores the woman. MATURE!

She takes Izzy and some other people aside to talk shit about Irena, saying that she was mouthing off about how much Locky called her, but it turned out she was texting him all the time. YIKES.

It’s a totally different side to Bella – not necessarily demony, just heaps pissed off.

Locky takes Irena for a chat and honestly? She doesn’t even say anything bad?? She’s literally like ugh I’m over the drama but doesn’t specify WHAT drama or anything. They just cuddle and look cute.

But Bella flips her lid. She tells the girls Irena’s saying stuff to Locky about her and she can’t handle it. Honestly, WHAT could she even be saying? I am so confused.

Irena takes Bella aside for a chat around this point, and it is TENSE. Bella just outright says she’s off Irena for lying, and Irena doesn’t classify it as lying – she admits she would text Locky, but then he would call her so where is the lie?

In the end Bella GETS IZZY INVOLVED which is fucking madness, peak high school drama, then storms off and leaves Irena alone looking heaps sad. It’s fucked and weird and WHAT IS HAPPENINGGGGG.

Next thing we know, Bec “I’m so cool and chill haha yay let’s jump in the pool in our formal wear” walks in. She’s like WTFFFF why are all these women so CRAZY lol there is so much DRAMA is anyone even here for LOCKY haha.

Juliette once again says some dumb shit and this time Roxi snaps. She storms off to talk to a producer about leaving the show.

She marches off into the abyss, never to be seen again.

Locky takes 0.02 seconds to mourn the loss of Roxi before immediately brightening up for his single date with Bec!

As always, Bec is wearing a super inappropriate outfit for their activity! At least this time I’d like to think she had NFI they were going to jettison themselves into turbulent waters for no reason, in the middle of winter.

Off they go, careening through fake rapids, Bec laughing the entire way because fucked if SHE’S going to admit she’s scared shitless and hates all forms of outdoor activity, and also hates this guy and just wants to become an influencer who can command $10,000 per post.

At their date later she once again is going on about how cool/chill she is, all “haaaa nothing bothers me haaaaaa except when people leave the telly on at bedtime haaaaa”

We end things on them kissing for the country, pretty much.

Who even cares because NEXT WEEK it’s like, Bella ripping Locky’s arm out of it’s armhole to tell him what a dogc*nt Irena is or some shit!!!! LOVE THIS FOR US!!!!!

