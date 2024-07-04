Bachelor’s Matty J Was Almost Violently ‘Bashed’ While On A Jetstar Flight With His Young Daughters

The Bachelor’s Matty ‘J’ Johnson just revealed he almost got “bashed” on a Jetstar flight. To make things even more terrifying, he was flying with his two daughters, who are five and three.

The reality TV star rose to fame on The Bachelorette, before meeting his now wife Laura Byrne on The Bachelor.

He shared the story on his Two Doting Dads podcast, saying the incident happened relatively quickly.

“We get the two kids down in their seats, the guy in front of me peers over the seat, looks at me and goes, ‘Do you want me to break your fucking nose?’,” he said.

Matty J didn’t have a clue as to what the passenger was mad about, but it was a simple misunderstanding. The irate man in front was attempting to recline his seat before takeoff but it was broken and wouldn’t budge. He assumed Matty J was trying to prevent him from reclining, so he flew off the handle.

Matty J’s story sounded terrifying. (Image: Instagram @matthewdavidjohnson) Literally my worst nightmare. (Image: Instagram @matthewdavidjohnson)

Luckily, a flight attendant was walking past and heard the entire altercation, and became Matty J’s “hero”.

“He starts flipping out, saying that I’m stopping him from putting his seat back. I wasn’t even touching the seat. Then [the flight attendant] said, ‘Don’t react to him. I’m going to sort this out’,” he said.

It wasn’t long before the cops walked onto the plane and escorted him off, pretending that there was a “problem” with his booking.

“The cops come on and they tap him on the shoulder and they say, ‘There’s just been a really small problem with your booking’. They’re very good at keeping it calm [and they told the passenger], ‘You’re going to be on the next flight’,” he explained.

“I wasn’t sure if he was gonna look at me and be like, ‘you’re the reason why I’m getting kicked off’… and I’ve got Marlie and Lola next to me.”

The reality TV star said he felt so much “relief” once the passenger had been escorted off the plane.

The Bachelor star’s story got worse and worse.

(Image: Instagram @matthewdavidjohnson) Exactly how I reacted. (Image: Instagram @matthewdavidjohnson)

After he shared the video on Instagram, people shared a bunch of their own nightmare travel stories.

Apparently, on one plane ride, a man got so annoyed by a woman not accepting his gift (??) of a pillow, he attacked her seat with “lots of quick kicks”.

On another, two men got into a punch-up over the use of the armrest. Totally normal behaviour.

Welp. That definitely makes me want to avoid travelling for a while!

