I’m not a The Bachelor enthusiast at all. In fact, I don’t even watch the show or any of the franchises. It’s just not my cup of tea. However, I count the first and last episode of any Aussie Bachelor season among my favourite television events of the year. A little joint, a lot of snacks, a televised rejection (or two, thanks for that one Honey Badger) = feeling waayy less shitty about my own trainwreck of a love life – heaven!

And after hearing an eyebrow-raising rumour about how the latest Bachie season staring Survivor contestant Locky Gilbert is going to end, I’m more excited to feel good about myself than ever.

I hope you are thirsty because here is the juice: Daily Mail has received some insider intel that:

1) Locky gets rejected by the winner he picks, and:

2) He begs the runner-up he rejected to take him back.

So if rumour has it, Locky first rejects Irena and picks Bella to be his sweet bae for life. But Bella, pulls out, saying she can’t be in a relationship with him because she can’t stand that he also has feelings for Irena. (Serious question: Did Bella know what she was signing up for? Let me know. Ty. You all keep me young.)

So Locky, (single man of about 30 seconds) gets back in touch with Irena and asks her to be the winner by default. She kind of says yes and Bob’s your uncle – Bachie #done. Reminds me of getting rejected from the person you wanted to take to the formal and then sheepishly accepting an invitation you previously turned down. True romance, no?

It’s important to remind you that the above is a rumour, so I’m not making any promises. But if you go back and watch the trailer, it does make sense. He openly admits he is in love with both of the final girls.

And the painfully frustrated “Fucking hell” whilst crying uncontrollably makes sense too.

The So Dramatic! podcast discussed this very rumour this morning and claims they are false. “There is no plot twist of this nature,” host Megan Pustetto said. However, she promises just as much juice: “There is a huge drama that goes down in the finale which explains why Bella is so bitter towards Irena now and why their friendship has soured for good. It’s explosive.”

Can’t wait to watch Osher‘s best sympathy face in any case.