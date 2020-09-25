In the end, Locky Gilbert fell (more) in love with Irena Srbinovska on this season of The Bachelor. Sure, it was an ending a lot of us saw coming, but last night’s finale episode was still A LOT. PEDESTRIAN.TV spoke to the happy couple on Friday morning. Settle in.

PEDESTRIAN.TV: What’s it been like finally being able to tell people you’re together?

Irena: Oh, so amazing! Keeping this secret for the past couple of months has been so hard. So finally we get to share with everyone our little love story.

Locky: Yeah, it’s been super hard keeping this a secret. And it’s been even harder to see each other since we wrapped filming. So, yesterday – or the day before – we finally got to see each other.

PTV: Yeah! So I assume with border restrictions, you two were doing long-distance?

I: Yeah, unfortunately COVID in Melbourne didn’t help out the situation. But that’s alright, we made the most of it. There were lots of phone calls and video chats.

PTV: Yeah, and I guess it would’ve been easier to keep the relationship a secret.

L: Yeah, it made it a lot easier not having to sneak around. We would’ve rather had the sneaking around, but that’s all in our past and we’re just ready to get on to the next stage.

PTV: So Irena, when did you know Locky was the one?

I: I think when we went home [for lockdown] – and my mum even said this to Locky over the phone – when my mum picked me up from the airport, she said she could tell by my face that I had fallen crazy in love with Locky. And during lockdown – when I get upset I get a little bit quiet and reserved, and Locky picked up on it straight away.

This one particular day, he was like, “No, no, no, that’s what I’m here for. I need you to talk to me.” And in that moment I was like, “Wow, I’m so in love with this guy. And he’s already figured me out like nobody ever has.” So I think that was the moment I just knew. It cemented how I was feeling even more.

PTV: How about you, Locky?

L: I think, through the whole stage when I first met Irena I was just like, “You are so perfect for me”. And it was hard, because she was everything I’ve ever wanted and that scared me. I knew I might do something to stuff it up and I was just so scared of hurting her.

I just had to say to myself, “No, she is perfect for you.” And just through the whole way, I knew I loved her, I was just so afraid of having perfection in my life.

I: Awww.

PTV: I’d love to hear about Love in Lockdown from both of you, like did it give you a chance to feel like a real couple on the outside away from the mansion?

I: Yeah, I think Love in Lockdown helped our relationship further along. It was a blessing in disguise. As hard as it was saying goodbye to Locky that night, and the uncertainty of not knowing if we’d ever come back, that time off camera, we were on the phone every day. We got to know each other on a completely different and deeper level.

L: Just a normal relationship ‘cos you go from ten minutes at a cocktail party on a couch to four hours on a video call at home every day. It really progressed super quick.

PTV: And Irena, I understand you went back to work during lockdown?

I: I did go back to work during lockdown. It was a difficult decision because yeah, I was told that if I was to come in contact with COVID and get COVID, that would’ve been it for me on the show. But Locky knew how important my job is. Nursing is a huge part of my life so we had a huge chat about it and I made the decision to go back and yeah, lucky I was completely safe and was able to return to the show.

PTV: And Locky, how did you feel about that?

L: It was quite hard, but I couldn’t be selfish because I know how much Irena loves to care about people. She couldn’t just sit there and not do anything, so I knew she would do everything to stay safe and keep away from the ol’ COVID.

PTV: So to last night’s episode, did you two watch that together?

I+L: We did.

PTV: How was it?

L: It was definitely harder for me, because – not as in I was feeling the feelings again, I just knew how hard it would’ve been for Irena.

PTV: And Irena, how did you find it?

I: I was okay about it, Locky was really worried about how I was going to take it, but we had a discussion about the finale – Locky telling Bella [Varelis] that he loves her as well – really early on. It was straight after the finale finished. I had the heads up about it and time to process it, so watching it last night I was completely fine with it and yeah, seeing that other side of him, he’s so open and real with his emotions and they’re genuine feelings and it just makes me love him even more. He has the biggest and purest heart and I can’t fault him for that.

PTV: And Locky, what were you nervous about watching the finale?

I: Oh, me crying? [Laughs]. Nah, just the way everything went down. I don’t regret what I did, I know it does make it a lot harder and it is pretty rough, but I just had to be true to myself and if I hadn’t been true to myself then I wasn’t being true to the whole process.

PTV: So did you know what you were going to say to Bella when it was time, or were you just so overcome with emotion that you couldn’t say anything?

L: Oh, I had a speech ready to go and then the waterworks started coming on and I was a bubbling mess. And I just said what was in my head and I’m not very articulate at the best of times. It was quite horrible to do that.

PTV: I mean, yeah, it was painful to watch. Were you guys able to say goodbye to each other at all?

L: Nah, she said, “Can I go?” and I haven’t seen her since. And I totally understand that.

PTV: Irena, those last few episodes really focused on the drama between you and Bella. Is there anything you want to say about that?

I: Bella was one of those people that I connected with straight away and we got along so easily and effortlessly. And along the journey we both started to fall in love with Locky and something had to give and I was there to find love and Bella was there for the same thing, so the friendship was unfortunately getting in the way of both of our relationships with Locky. It unfortunately ended, it ended very unpleasantly, but it’s in the past, and I’m moving on with my life with Locky. I hope nothing but the best for Bella and I hope she finds what she’s looking for.

PTV: And have you spoken to her since?

L: No, and the hardest thing for me is that it’s coming out that Irena – that the whole fight came out because Irena was telling this stuff to me, but Irena never said a bad word about anyone.

She went through a pretty hard time and felt it pretty rough when she was isolated, and she never once came to me and said what’s happening, she just said ‘Yeah, I’m doing it pretty hard.’ Never once did she say a bad thing about anyone, so when I’m hearing these stories about Irena, I’m like, “I’m the guy, I’ve never heard a bad thing come out of her mouth.” And I think that’s what’s hurting me the most.

PTV: And why do you think these stories are coming out?

I: I think everyone’s just dealing with it differently. Obviously, we’ve all come into this to find love and there’s only ever going to be one woman that ends up happy and 24 people that are unhappy, so you know, everyone handles the pressure and situation differently. And you know, when you’re heartbroken, you’re emotional. And plus, you’re in a little bubble. Everything is heightened in that situation and I just think everyone handles everything differently. I hope that we can move forward and that everyone will be happy after all of this.

PTV: And are you two still in contact with anyone from the show?

I: I am –

L: Oh, Irena is! We were having video calls with all my exes [laughs]. Most of the girls called up last night after the show, half of them were crying. For me to see how genuine and how happy they are for Irena – as awkward as it was for me to get on the phone call with them – they were so happy for us. They said such beautiful things about Irena and a lot of them just absolutely adore and love her.

PTV: That’s so lovely to hear! So what’s next for you two?

I: So the plan is now we’re going to get in the car and do a bit of travelling here in NSW. And then we’re going to get in the car and drive to Perth.

PTV: Oh, nice!

I: Yep, so I’m making the move to the West Coast.

PTV: Oh, congratulations guys! That’s awesome news. What are you most keen on about the move?

I: I’m just excited to have Locky all to myself. I’ve shared him for the last few months and we finally get to go out and do normal couple stuff together and –

L: Get a coffee.

I: Get a coffee, go to the cafe.

L: Go for a walk along the beach or just – as much as it’s not going to be normal because of COVID – but just be together and have people be happy for us.