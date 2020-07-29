Tonight’s Bachelor in Paradise episode may have come and gone, but it’s sparked conversations that are bound to linger longer than a nasty sunburn.

Ready for the TL;DR version? Let’s dive in…

Niranga and Cass go on a heated date (heated being a double entendre ’cause they butt heads and there’s fire-twirling involved). Timm returns and has a go at Matt for dating Renee (cue a whole spiel about bro code once again, and a whole bunch of “snakes” and “dogs”). Littney then pashes Jackson (yay), only for Cass to turn around and pick him first (not so yay). Jamie, Niranga and Gilly sashay away. (For the full explainer, head on over to the official recap here.)

READ MORE Queen Angie Kent Tears The Dudes From Her Season A New One Following Tonight's Bachie Ep

As always, Twitter users didn’t hold back on letting the cybersphere know how they felt. With this in mind, let’s say g’day to tonight’s Twitter highlights (which predominately revolve around Ciarran and Timm’s assumption that their exes are their property, Glenn and Alisha being fucking cute and Littney being a queen).

i'm gonna say it: it makes me very uncomfortable that there are only 2 non-white people in this cast and one of them is being treated like he's not attractive as a potential love interest. people who are not white are attractive, too, and i'm so over it. #BachelorInParadiseAU — taryn ʕง•ᴥ•ʔง (@thereafter) July 29, 2020

my reaction to timm being chill with ciarran dating renee’s mate, but not being chill with renee dating ciarran’s mate #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/AXWvZdWd4J — luci (@llluci) July 29, 2020

CIARRAN. TIMM. Whoever the FUCK ELSE NEEDS TO HEAR THIS. WOMEN ARE NOT YOUR FUCKING PROPERTY. Your exes are not yours. Fucks sake. #BachelorInParadiseAU — Bachie Beast ????‍???????? (@BachieBeast) July 29, 2020

What horribly unattractive people Ciarran and Timm turned out to be. Wow. #BachelorInParadiseAU — Georgia Love (@GeorgieALove) July 29, 2020

I'm VERY here for a Mary storyline where she finds love and thrives with one of the only mature men. She's glowing! #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/4qrJPns3Gu — Mask4Mask (@lil_nazza) July 29, 2020

Starting a fight with my fiancé because he's never pissed his pants in front of me#BachelorInParadiseAU — Rose Callaghan (@operation_rosie) July 29, 2020

Renee: I like Matt

Ciarran: I like…. every woman on the island, your mates included

Matt: I really like Renee

Timm: NAH M8 that is FOOKED #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/Ty3DLIl6o4 — freya seale (@heather_seale) July 29, 2020

Sitting on my couch watching Glen being super romantic.. Listening to my boyfriend in the other room swearing at his playstation… #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/KbqNXdaDYF — MiaViolettaRodriguez (@MiaIsAStar) July 29, 2020

the way glenn and alisha look at each other #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/31l3sSItI3 — cat (@yagirlcat1) July 29, 2020

Me watching Alisha and Glenn be unproblematic and cute as HECK#BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/CZJSTyA2aJ — Allison 'Defund The Police' (@infiniteallien) July 29, 2020

Me hearing a man articulate his feelings in a healthy way on tv: #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/D8Y0zQ0QRv — Milhouse Thrilhouse (@Minquist01) July 29, 2020

If Jamie was suing this morning he is definitely suing tonight #BachelorInParadiseAU — Kellie Scott (@kellie_scott) July 29, 2020

Cass definitely sends emails to colleagues with “just to clarify…” and CCs in the boss #BachelorInParadiseAU — Kyla Smith (@__krsmith) July 29, 2020

Coining a new term – Cassive Aggressive. Heard it here first. #BachelorInParadiseAU — Keely Willis (@keelywillis_) July 29, 2020

Helenas reaction is everything #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/OtpqPZzmLV — Valiant Pungent Reindeer King (@amylouisemoylee) July 29, 2020

The nerve of Ciarran to call 'bro code' on a 'mate' he met on a show where they were dating the same girl is laughable#BachelorInParadiseAU — Maggie MR (@mag_mac_ree) July 29, 2020

Not only is Alisha the moral compass on this show, she manages to narrate without putting other women down to get a laugh and I absolutely adore her for it #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/zqTAiVHfV9 — Nat Sinclair (@nat_sinclair93) July 29, 2020

Oooooooft. If you’ll excuse me, I need a peppermint tea and a soothing bath right about now.

Until next time, mates.