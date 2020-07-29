Both Cass Mamone and Keira Maguire hit out at Bachelor In Paradise as last night’s ep aired, claiming they copped the villain edit.

Their claims have been met with quite a lot of backlash from both fans and their fellow co-stars. Oh, and members of Bachie alum who weren’t even on the new season of Paradise.

Sam Royce, the new girlfriend of Keira’s ex Jarrod Woodgate, has taken to Instagram to call on Keira to be held “accountable” for her behaviour.

As spotted by Bachelor fan account Bachie Funny, Sam wrote: “You can learn a lot from your mistakes when you aren’t busy denying them. It’s not good enough in this day and age to be calling someone a ‘peasant’ or a ‘stripper’ and saying entitled things like ‘I’m up here and she’s down there’ and not being responsible for your actions.”

She added, “You got caught out. You’re embarrassed that the public saw a snippet of your true character.”

Sam called on Keira to be “answerable and accountable for your behaviour,” saying that it’s “the only way to grow and move forward.”

She concluded by insisting: “In my opinion, blaming editing is a cop out.”

It comes after Niranga hit back at Cass’ claim that she, too, was done dirty. Niranga responded to a fan in the comments section and wrote, “Let’s say she looked good in the edits.”

He also shared an IG Story defending Brittany and shading “one in particular”, who we can only assume is Cass, “saying they got a bad edit.”

“It infuriated me,” he wrote. Catch the rest of it below: