I don’t know, man. My head hurts, but Bachelor in Paradise dude Matt Whyatt has denied that he cheated on Renee Barrett after they left Horny Island. Why? I don’t know!!! The screenshots do be flying though, so join me as I lose my mind trying to figure this shit out.

Yesterday, Renee and Kiki Morris appeared on reality TV podcast So Dramatic! to chat about their time on and after Paradise. While Kiki dragged the living piss out of Ciarran Stott, Renee revealed Matt had dumped her via text.

Apparently, Renee and Matt had planned to celebrate New Year’s Eve together in the NT, but Matt broke up with her instead. Renee was very ‘meh’ about it, though.

“He actually broke up with me because he was seeing someone else, so he messaged me,” she told So Dramatic!

“It’s fine, I completely understand, because he is definitely somebody that needs somebody with him at all times,” she said.

Apparently, Matt had moved on with influencer Cheyenne O’Leary, who has some random tie to Married At First Sight, because of course she does. She dated one of the people on it, I think. Matt and Cheyenne aren’t together anymore though, and he’s now dating Love Island‘s Kim Hartnett.

I think that’s how all of this started, because Matt then shared this lengthy Instagram post flat-out denying that he’s ever cheated on anyone.

He said things with Renee ended on mutual terms, and that he only started talking to a “new girl” after he ended the relationship.

“I did not kiss, sleep with or have any relationship with anyone while I was still with Renee or while I’ve been with any other girl for that matter,” he said.

“Maybe I suck at relationships but I’m not a cheater and I deserve to be allowed to find love like every one of you do.”

So then Cheyenne posted a bunch of Instagram stories saying that she doesn’t want any part of this “ridiculous situation” and effectively told Renee and Matt to fuck off. Which look, fair enough.

“I just want my old silent life back which is exactly why I have been quiet for 9 months watching these fools,” Cheyenne said.

In the next slide, Cheyenne shared a DM between herself and Matt proving they had spent New Year’s together.

She also shared a screenshot of a DM between herself and Renee. This part’s messy as hell, but the gist is that Matt apparently told Renee that he still had feelings for her even though he was already with Kim at that point.

“And he hasn’t even told Kim that he stayed at mine hahaha. Such a wanker,” Renee wrote.

Cheyenne captioned the screenshot, “Both preach anti-cheating yet…”

“Proof of the real reality, I feel disgusted in myself that I have to stoop to this level to remove myself,” she added.

Oh ho, there’s still more.

In a follow-up post, Matt again vehemently denied he had ever cheated on Renee, or anyone for that matter.

He said he broke up with Renee mid-December, so there’s no reason to think he cheated on Renee during New Year’s.

“I have not cheated, I was single mid-December 2019 so stop the bullshit fake cheating attacks on me,” he said.

And I think, I think, that’s where we’re at right now.

Nope, I lied, because Renee has shared a very brief response to whatever this is.

On her Instagram story, over an image of the So Dramatic! podcast, Renee said that everything “from me and Chey” is the truth.

You’d think we’d all have a two-day break between Paradise and The Bachelor, but nOoOoOoOo.

Update:

So Dramatic! has been working behind-the-scenes to sort everything out between Renee, Matt, and Cheyenne.

“They have all sent me messages, too many to post. It is beyond messy now and even I am overwhelmed. And I don’t have time to be Judge Judy full time right now.”

Good Lord.