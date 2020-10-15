Thanks for signing up!

A coupla days ago, reality TV fans were dealt the devastating blow that Bachelor In Paradise is officially off the cards for 2021.

The news, via MediaWeek, was announced at Network 10’s annual Upfront presentation where the team unveil a slew of new and returning shows.

While The Bachelor and The Bachelorette were renewed for yet another season of spice, its batshit spinoff Bachelor in Paradise didn’t make the cut, despite there being rumours that it would be filmed in Noosa (lol).

“We love all the excitement, drama and of course love that Bachelor in Paradise brings, but we have decided to rest it in 2021,” a spokesperson for Network 10 said.

Several Bachelor In Paradise alum reacted to the news on social media, and you’ve gotta see this shit, mates.

As spotted by hilarious Bachelor stan account Bachie Funny, two-time Bachelor In Paradise guest Keira Maguire reacted to the news, writing: “Thank god, such a shit show.”

Her fellow BIP star Jamie Doran then unleashed on her in the comments of the post, writing: “They only paid you 50K, Keira McNuggets! & you have been on it 102567963896 times. What the actual f#ck?!”

He also wrote, “Are you not entertained?” And told a fan that “I just enjoy trolling the trolls.”

Earlier this year, Jamie announced that he’s suing the network over his portrayal on the 2020 season of BIP.

In his initial announcement, posted to Instagram on July 29, he wrote:

“This is not the news I wanted to post, but I feel I owe this to at least my family, friends, and also fans of The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise. After lengthy consideration, I’ve decided to begin legal proceedings against Network 10 & Warner Bros Australia. I’m not going to comment on this any further for the time being, and would appreciate it if people would respect my privacy.”

He later insisted that he’s not suing the network over how he was edited on the show, adding that there’s “a lot more at play here”.

“I know I said I wouldn’t comment any further, but the ‘wolves’ in the media have forced my hand,” he began.

“Don’t assume that my legal case against Network 10 and Warner Bros. is built around an ‘edit’.”

He added, “It’s a lot more in-depth, and there’s a lot at play here. A ‘bad edit’ should be the least of their problems moving forward.”

He signed off by telling fans to “enjoy the circus tonight,” referring to The Bachelor premiere (feels like a lifetime ago, doesn’t it?).