Recently booted Bachelor In Paradise contestant Jess Brody just spilled a bunch of tea in a spicy interview and we truly, madly deeply love to see it.

On the latest episode of Nova Podcast The Babble, Matty J and producer Ruby got her to spill on where her relationship currently stands with her Bachie boi Ciarran Stott and it’s… not great.

She started by saying that she thinks he’s “struggling at the moment,” but despite that, she still expected him to have reached out to her by now.

“Honestly I think he is struggling at the moment,” she said. “I’m quite surprised that I still haven’t received an apology or, especially since airing because we had remain friends until it aired, those last two episode that I was in.

“And I was like ‘Oh, I’m not going to allow myself to be disrespected like that.’ I didn’t realise how badly I was being disrespected behind my back and that was the point where I actually reached out to him the other day and said ‘I’m 100% here for you if you need someone. I don’t want you to feel like you’re struggling alone, because I am here for you, but I need to step back from our friendship as well because I need to heal’. At this point in time him and I aren’t (talking)… and he read the message and he didn’t reply.”

Ouch…

She went on to say she thinks he needs to “understand himself better.”

“I don’t think you even know where these emotions are coming from. I think there’s a lot of repressed emotions there and they come out in different ways and I mean, I could go on a rant about therapy and why everybody should go to therapy, but I just think that it’s a situation where he’s struggling with the repercussions of his actions,” she said.

“He went in there and he just he was like ‘Stuff that, I’m going to be myself, I’m just going to have a good time. I’m going to be this larrikin, this lad and this boys trip being filmed, boys will be boys’. But at the end of the day, that does have repercussions and now he is struggling to have the backlash from that, I guess, with the Australian public.”

Bachelor In Paradise continues this Sunday at 7:30 on Ten.