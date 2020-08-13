Alisha Aitken-Radburn from Bachelor in Paradise – yeah, remember that? – has finally addressed the rumours that she and partner Glenn Smith hooked up with other former contestants once the show had wrapped up.

Those rumours turned out to be spot on, in fact.

“As a couple we’ve never tried to hide what happened after Paradise, I think people assumed we were going to and they weren’t happy with that, so they jumped the gun for us,” Aitken-Radburn said on the Shameless podcast.

She reckons other cast members leaked the deets – which she insists were never a secret anyway – in order to “fuck her shit up”.

Now we have the full story, straight from the source. Here’s what went down.

“When we left Paradise, we both flew back into Sydney and spent a week together and then Glenn flew back to Perth,” Aitken-Radburn said.

“A week after, he FaceTimed me and said ‘we’ve got to speak about something’.”

That “something” turned out to be the fact Smith made out with Helena Sauzier at a buck’s party in Perth.

In Aitken-Radburn’s words, the two “shared a kiss”.

“Obviously I was broken,” she continued.

“This was meant to be my fairytale, and this sucks.”

However the two were able to move on from it

“I genuinely believed that he had made a really horrific mistake, I bought that,” Aitken-Radburn said

The one condition was that Smith had to ring her mum and explain what went down, something he was brave enough to actually do.

But things got even more dramatic when Aitken-Radburn revealed she later slept with Scott Fuller the week after that.

“The weekend after, me sitting in my hurt, how heartbroken I was, that manifested in a really unhealthy way and at a party I slept with Scott,” she said.

“Which seems to be the clincher for some of our detractors, who are like ‘she was a thirsty bitch’.”

Again, the two had a bunch of “big conversations” about how to make things work, which included reading works by Belgian relationship psychotherapist Ether Perel, no less.

Now they’re closer than ever and have developed an ever deeper respect for one another, she explained.

So while yes, the rumours are true, it’s also fair to say that as of now, the two are living happily ever after.

Cute.