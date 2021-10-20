Today at Ten’s Upfronts, it was announced that The Bachelor and The Bachelorette will be back in 2022, but there was no mention whatsoever of Bachelor In Paradise. Is it just on hold for another year? Or is it being booted altogether?

At last year’s event, it was revealed that the network would be putting the Bachie spinoff series on pause after the bombshell third season, and it looks like that pause ain’t ending anytime soon.

Earlier this week, the So Dramatic! podcast shared claims that Bachelor In Paradise was initially set to return next year, but due to COVID, they binned plans for a fourth season altogether.

How the heck did they find that out? Well, someone claiming to be an ex-Bachie star told host Megan Pustetto that they along with a bunch of other folks were asked to appear in the new season, but they were ultimately told it wouldn’t be happening.

“A lot of us were approached by producers and asked if we would be keen to do it and some of us were even in talks,” the anonymous Bachie babe revealed. “But we have just been told that it’s no longer going ahead because of COVID.

“I think it’s probably more likely because of the lack of interest in the franchise. The whole Bachelor series is riding on Brooke’s shoulders. If her season tanks, it’s all over, red rover!”

The insider went on to share certain names who were supposedly confirmed for the ill-fated Bachelor In Paradise season 4: Laurina Fleure, Todd King, Cam Cranley, Renee Barrett, Ciarran Stott, Charley Bond, and Elly Miles.

Some pretty cursed names on that list… no wonder the gods were against it!

Pustetto added that she heard on the Bachie grapevine that filming was set to take place in Queensland or Fiji, but obviously neither of them are an option now, due to travel restrictions.

“But it seems like Queensland is also impossible at the moment and doesn’t look like anything will be changing by November when they usually film!” Megan explained.

Ah well, at least we have Brooke’s spicy season of The Bachelorette to look forward to, which kicks off tonight at 7:30pm on Ten, by the by.