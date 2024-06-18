The Bachelor’s Holly & Jimmy Reveal Tough Infertility Battle Before Finally Falling Pregnant

The Bachelor’s Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston recently announced they’re expecting a little bundle of joy later this year, but their fertility journey hasn’t been smooth sailing.

Holly shared a video on Instagram of the moment she told Jimmy she was pregnant, and although the clip showed a joyous moment, she shared some emotional truths about how long it took to get to this moment in the caption.

“Our journey to this positive result certainly wasn’t a walk in the park. Nothing could’ve prepared us for the lack of control, the pressure, the disappointment and overwhelming isolation that we felt,” she admitted.

Bachelor couple Holly Kingston and Jimmy Nicholson struggled to conceive. (Image: Instagram @hollykingston)

“Every time we saw one of these posts, no matter how happy we wanted to be for those on the receiving end… it stung.

“Whilst we were struggling through this privately, we made a promise to ourselves that if / when we do eventually get pregnant, we will acknowledge on here that it wasn’t as easy as we had anticipated… in the hopes it might make some feel less alone.”

The couple wanted to share support for any followers going through their own struggle with infertility or loss, and said they hoped a “little miracle” would come their way.

“Sending so much love and thanks for the support on our biggest adventure yet,” she finished.

Their fans flooded the comment section with their own infertility stories, with one saying: “I know the heartache of trying to fall pregnant. It took me 11 years and many IVF attempts to have my first child. Then finally falling pregnant is the best thing ever. It will change your lives forever but in the most beautiful way. Congratulations to you both, enjoy every moment.”

“You grow up being taught how to not get pregnant. Then when you’re ready – you have no idea how hard and emotional it can be!” another wrote.

The Bachelor’s Jimmy Nicholson looked stunned when Holly Kingston handed him the positive pregnancy test. (Image: Instagram @hollykingston)

“Thank you for being so open in sharing how tough it was to get to this stage. I totally agree this is so important and so helpful for so many, to be seen and acknowledged in this way,” a third commented.

“Thank you for speaking out that it isn’t easy, thank you for making me and others going through it as well feel less alone, ‘cos some days it feels so lonely. Big congratulations to you both,” another wrote.

Their reel is currently sitting at over half a million views, so the couple are doing their best to spread positivity and hope to those who need it. It’s surprisingly refreshing to see reality TV stars be so honest. More of this, please!

Feature image: Instagram @hollykingston