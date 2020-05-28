Despite the giddy thrill of yesterday’s revelation that US streaming service HBO Max would be picking up our very own homegrown version of The Bachelor to air for American audiences, it’s since emerged that they’re being a bit pick-and-choosy as to what seasons they’ll be taking over there. And in what I’m sure will come as a complete shock to any of you with ears, the Honey Badger season ain’t one of them.

Nick Cummins’ deeply chaotic 6th season, in which he navigated all the way to the end and wound up selecting “nobody” is not one of the two seasons that will be making the leap across to HBO Max.

Instead, the streaming service is only picking up Season 2 and Season 5 of the Australian version of the show, according to Deadline.

Season 5, of course, is the wildly successful Matty J season, ultimately “won” by (spoilers) Laura Byrne, with the couple later marrying and successfully producing one small child.

Season 2, however, lives in the annals of Australian TV infamy as the series anchored by absolute root rat Blake Garvey, who ripped the heart out of national treasure Sam Frost by proposing to her in the finale, only to break up with her behind-the-scenes two weeks prior to that episode airing in favour of finale castaway Louise Pillidge.

Interestingly enough, HBO Max is also taking series three of the AU Bachelorette, which you’ll all no doubt recognise as the Sophie Monk season. They’re also taking the first season of the outrageously messy Australian Bachelor In Paradise for good measure.

Much as watching Americans slowly react to the on and off screen horror of Blake Garvey, we – as a nation – are being denied a great treat by the US not being exposed to the linguistic stylings of the Honey Badger.

Imagine, in real-time, getting to see Americans try to make sense of the sentence “I’m as nervous as a long-tail cat in a room full of rocking chairs.”

We can’t have anything fun, I tell you what.