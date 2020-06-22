Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for its forthcoming telly reboot of the iconic ’90s book-turned-screen series The Baby-Sitters Club.

The new TV reboot of the beloved Ann M. Martin YA series has been updated for a new generation, while including many callbacks to the OG, such as the casting of Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein.

The epic new trailer introduces us to a new crew of middle school besties who start a baby-sitting business in their small town of Stonybrook.

Introducing the new crop of babysitters, Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez). Like with the original, each member of the clerb brings their own unique talents and ideas to the gang and we see them experience the highs and lows of adolescence (and running a business!).

The Baby-Sitters Club arrives on Netflix on Friday, July 3. Catch the official trailer below: