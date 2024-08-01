Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd Finally Responds To Fiona Harvey’s Claims From Her $170M Lawsuit

Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd has finally addressed the claims made by Fiona Harvey in her $170 million lawsuit.

The woman, who claims to be the real-life Martha Scott, called the Netflix show “the biggest lie in television history” and subsequently lawyered up to get a massive payday.

However, E! News recently got their hands on a court filing where Gadd talked about Harvey’s alleged stalker behaviour and reiterated the show was never supposed to be a complete representation of the truth.

In the document, he claimed Harvey stalked and harassed him for three years, sending him thousands of voicemails and emails along with “handsy” and “inappropriate” touching.

“Nothing deterred her… and I remember long shifts where I would sit out on the balcony or in the basement for hours waiting for her to leave,” he alleged.

“My personal struggles with my sexual identity and experiences with sexual abuse, harassment, and stalking, inspired me to write and star in the theatre version of Baby Reindeer and subsequently, the series.”

Gadd has urged internet sleuths to stop searching for the real-life people who inspired Baby Reindeer. (Image: Netflix)

The creator and star of Baby Reindeer said that his show was a work of fiction, and listed the ways he distanced the show from what happened in real life.

“[The show is] not a documentary or an attempt at realism… it is not a beat-by-beat recounting of the events and emotions I experienced as they transpired. It is fictionalised, and is not intended to portray actual facts,” he said.

“I intentionally used characters that did not share the actual names of any persons from my life and wrote fictionalised dialogue and scenes.”

Gadd also said his characters in the show had “some imagined personality traits” that were used as “dramatic devices”.

Fiona Harvey told her side of the story on Piers Morgan’s YouTube show. (Image: YouTube Piers Morgan Uncensored)

One of Harvey’s main arguments is that the pilot opens with a sentence reading: “This is a true story.”

However, at the end of each episode, there is another disclaimer that states, “This program is based on real events: however certain characters, names, incidents, locations and dialogue have been fictionalised for dramatic purposes.”

Netflix previously released a statement in response to Harvey’s lawsuit, saying: “We intend to defend this matter vigorously and to stand by Richard Gadd’s right to tell his story.”

Considering the show has been nominated for 11 Emmy Awards, the real-life Martha isn’t about to let this one go. Surely there’ll be more info from the lawsuit to come over the next few months.

Feature Image: Netflix & Piers Morgan Uncensored